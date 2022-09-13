Sylla Gold Intersects 25 m of 2.13 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive gold assay results from the remaining 39 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 4,717 m completed on the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects along the Kobada Shear and at Gouingouindougou, located on the Gosso Shear, all within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in Southern Mali (Figure 1).

Assay results are still pending for 212 regional air core (AC) holes totalling 10,600 m. Drilling was temporarily shut down on July 14 due to the start of the rainy season in southern Mali. The drill remains on site with drilling activities to recommence after the rainy season has ended. For previously released assay results from RC holes NSRC22-001 - 018 please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.

Drilling Highlights:

2.13 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-027 including 21.4 g/t Au over 1 m and 5.05 g/t Au over 5m including 12.2 g/t Au over 2 m and 1.47 g/t Au over 33 m including 4.35 g/t Au over 4 m

1.57 g/t Au over 15 m from drill hole NSRC22-029 and 2.88 g/t Au over 17 m including 8.94 g/t Au over 4 m

1.90 g/t Au over 20 m from drill hole NSRC22-031 including 19.7 g/t Au over 1 m

1.84 g/t Au over 14 m from drill hole NSRC22-035 and 1.83 g/t Au over 13 m

1.87 g/t Au over 17 m from drill hole NSRC22-042 including 14.8 g/t Au over 1 m

A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 are shown in Table 2.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "Our work at Niaouleni continues to build on our original hypothesis that this property has the ability to host multiple near surface gold deposits on the Kobada and Gosso shears. The RC program has been successful in identifying gold grades over significant widths in 48 of 57 holes drilled, suggesting the potential to host significant gold mineralization. We are especially pleased with the results from hole NSRC22-035 which extend the gold mineralization due south of the main area of drilling, appearing to confirm the presence of a dilational jog along the regional structure. In addition, the mineralization outlined at Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects speaks to the potential gold endowment of the Kobada structure as a whole."

Drilling was carried out to further test the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects, all of which lie along the Kobada Shear which hosts the adjacent Toubani Resources' Kobada deposit that lies approximately 6 km north of the Niaouleni Project. In addition, 5 RC holes were drilled at Gouingouindougou prospect which is located in the southern end of the license area on the extension of the Gosso shear (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Prospect location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_001full.jpg

Table 1: Significant RC drilling assay intercepts for Niaouleni Project (NSRC22-019 to NSRC21-057)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) NSRC22-019 40 42 2 1.26 and 46 48 2 1.66 and 52 55 3 5.34 Including 52 53 1 12.0 NSRC22-020 6 7 1 0.89 and 107 108 1 1.44 NSRC22-021 32 37 5 0.98 and 71 72 1 0.59 and 75 79 4 0.52 and 87 89 2 0.90 and 113 114 1 1.04 and 140 142 2 1.48 NSRC22-022 44 51 7 3.89 including 48 49 1 17.3 and 61 66 5 0.83 and 114 115 1 0.65 NSRC22-023 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-024 72 73 1 0.77 and 78 79 1 0.76 and 85 86 1 1.25 and 93 97 4 0.65 NSRC22-025 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-026 37 38 1 0.92 and 76 77 1 0.74 and 96 97 1 10.2 NSRC22-027 15 40 25 2.13 including 31 32 1 21.4 and 47 52 5 5.05 including 47 49 2 12.2 and 62 95 33 1.47 including 72 76 4 3.50 including 83 87 4 4.35 and 146 147 1 0.88 NSRC22-028 44 52 8 0.67 and 63 66 3 1.22 NSRC22-029 79 80 1 0.86 and 84 99 15 1.57 and 106 123 17 2.88 including 110 114 4 8.94 NSRC22-030 8 15 7 1.18 and 19 20 1 0.58 and 24 34 10 1.17 and 59 68 9 1.03 NSRC22-031 6 11 5 0.86 and 14 34 20 1.90 including 14 15 1 19.7 and 38 40 2 1.75 and 57 59 2 1.38 and 64 65 1 2.63 and 115 116 1 0.91 NSRC22-032 11 12 1 1.00 and 15 16 1 1.34 and 20 24 4 1.68 and 40 41 1 1.36 and 69 72 3 0.62 NSRC22-033 20 21 1 0.50 and 27 32 5 4.35 including 30 31 1 17.7 and 35 36 1 2.14 and 40 46 6 2.88 including 40 41 1 12.4 and 95 99 4 1.72 and 105 110 5 1.12 and 123 127 4 0.40 and 132 134 2 1.20 and 137 138 1 0.78 and 141 149 8 0.69 NSRC22-034 16 17 1 2.10 and 24 25 1 0.66 and 34 40 6 0.74 and 78 79 1 0.87 and 87 99 12 1.36 and 102 109 7 3.82 including 105 108 3 7.97 and 112 113 1 0.62 and 119 120 1 0.89 NSRC22-035 12 26 14 1.84 and 42 55 13 1.83 and 58 65 7 0.90 and 93 94 1 2.37 and 97 98 1 1.29 and 101 103 2 0.87 and 109 110 1 0.68 and 113 120 7 1.24 and 123 125 2 0.70 and 129 141 12 1.24 NSRC22-036 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-037 13 18 5 1.21 and 26 27 1 0.63 NSRC22-038 86 87 1 1.03 and 93 98 5 1.08 and 101 105 4 0.97 and 118 119 1 0.83 NSRC22-039 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-040 14 15 1 0.57 and 107 111 4 4.73 and 115 116 1 0.70 and 130 132 2 0.81 and 138 139 1 2.23 NSRC22-041 14 17 3 2.29 and 35 41 6 1.72 and 54 57 3 1.54 and 149 150 1 0.82 NSRC22-042 13 14 1 1.09 and 87 104 17 1.87 including 102 103 1 14.8 and 107 108 1 2.30 NSRC22-043 28 30 2 0.53 and 140 141 1 0.85 NSRC22-044 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-045 15 16 1 3.46 and 103 104 1 1.01 NSRC22-046 4 5 1 0.85 and 15 16 1 0.57 and 20 21 1 2.01 and 27 28 1 10.9 NSRC22-047 No significant intercepts



NSRC22-048 10 11 1 0.62 and 14 15 1 1.96 NSRC22-049 2 3 1 0.60 and 35 36 1 1.92 and 41 42 1 0.51 and 71 72 1 1.90 and 81 82 1 0.58 NSRC22-050 82 83 1 0.65 NSRC22-051 9 11 2 1.22 NSRC22-052 16 22 6 0.63 including 18 19 1 1.96 and 33 34 1 0.61 and 56 57 1 0.64 and 75 78 3 0.58 NSRC22-053 46 47 1 1.07 and 61 64 3 1.65 and 69 70 1 1.00 NSRC22-054 40 41 1 0.62 NSRC22-055 31 32 1 13.8 and 53 54 1 0.64 and 61 62 1 0.86 NSRC22-056 19 24 5 0.90 including 22 23 1 1.50 and 39 41 2 0.85 and 51 52 1 0.94 and 65 66 1 0.69 NSRC22-057 34 35 1 0.94 and 42 46 4 0.90

Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.

Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project RC drilling program is to:

Continue to confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators;

Define the structural characteristics of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property; and

Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.

All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins / veinlets. An east-west trending (barren) mafic dyke cuts across the mineralized corridor at about local grid line 1281 380N.

Geological interpretation for these drill holes is still very preliminary. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend is interpreted. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters. 3D geological modelling has been started in an attempt to define N-S and E-W mineralization domains within the N-S trending mineralized corridor.

Figure 2 shows the locations of the 2022 drilling at the property scale.

shows the locations of the 2022 drilling at the property scale. Figure 3 shows the locations and highlights of the 2022 RC drilling at Niaouleni South.

shows the locations and highlights of the 2022 RC drilling at Niaouleni South. Figure 4 shows the cross-section at 543690E including NSRC22-027 and NSRC22-029, both drilled at N160 to test for east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters within the structural corridor.

shows the cross-section at 543690E including NSRC22-027 and NSRC22-029, both drilled at N160 to test for east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters within the structural corridor. Figure 5 shows these east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters in an area of artisanal mining.





Figure 2: 2022 RC drilling results for NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 - property scale

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_002full.jpg







Figure 3: RC drill holes and significant assay results at Niaouleni South

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_003full.jpg











Figure 4: Cross section 543690E at Niaouleni South showing significant assay results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_004full.jpg





Figure 5: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_005full.jpg



Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Hole Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) NSRC22-019 542265 1279400 285 100 270 -50 NSRC22-020 545193 1274275 403 150 270 -60 NSRC22-021 545243 1274275 400 200 270 -60 NSRC22-022 545295 1274275 416 200 270 -60 NSRC22-023 545575 1274155 404 60 270 -50 NSRC22-024 545329 1274000 398 100 270 -60 NSRC22-025 544917 1282603 406 100 270 -50 NSRC22-026 544135 1282400 386 100 270 -50 NSRC22-027 543664 1281391 383 150 160 -55 NSRC22-028 543641 1281364 379 150 160 -55 NSRC22-029 543690 1281366 381 150 160 -55 NSRC22-030 543665 1281340 377 150 160 -55 NSRC22-031 543667 1281318 375 150 160 -55 NSRC22-032 543670 1281290 380 150 160 -55 NSRC22-033 543673 1281263 375 150 160 -55 NSRC22-034 543661 1281240 377 120 160 -55 NSRC22-035 543674 1281188 371 150 160 -55 NSRC22-036 543658 1281490 381 150 160 -55 NSRC22-037 543660 1281440 381 80 160 -55 NSRC22-038 543617 1281493 382 150 160 -55 NSRC22-039 543560 1281472 387 133 160 -55 NSRC22-040 543615 1281367 384 150 160 -55 NSRC22-041 543590 1281364 385 150 160 -55 NSRC22-042 543540 1281190 384 126 160 -55 NSRC22-043 543725 1281420 379 150 160 -55 NSRC22-044 543725 1281454 380 138 160 -55 NSRC22-045 543728 1281220 379 150 160 -55 NSRC22-046 543600 1281180 380 120 160 -55 NSRC22-047 543600 1281140 379 120 160 -55 NSRC22-048 543932 1282425 378 60 270 -50 NSRC22-049 543957 1282425 378 85 270 -50 NSRC22-050 543982 1282425 378 110 270 -50 NSRC22-051 543907 1282480 378 50 270 -50 NSRC22-052 543932 1282480 380 80 270 -50 NSRC22-053 543925 1282530 380 80 270 -50 NSRC22-054 543915 1282370 376 70 270 -50 NSRC22-055 543895 1282310 375 80 270 -50 NSRC22-056 543850 1282260 374 80 270 -50 NSRC22-057 543835 1282200 372 75 270 -50

Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.

Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures

RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.

About the Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3 km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing and RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement

Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 233-4381

Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

