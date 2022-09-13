Sylla Gold Intersects 25 m of 2.13 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive gold assay results from the remaining 39 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 4,717 m completed on the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects along the Kobada Shear and at Gouingouindougou, located on the Gosso Shear, all within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in Southern Mali (Figure 1).
Assay results are still pending for 212 regional air core (AC) holes totalling 10,600 m. Drilling was temporarily shut down on July 14 due to the start of the rainy season in southern Mali. The drill remains on site with drilling activities to recommence after the rainy season has ended. For previously released assay results from RC holes NSRC22-001 - 018 please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.
Drilling Highlights:
- 2.13 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-027
- including 21.4 g/t Au over 1 m
- and 5.05 g/t Au over 5m
- including 12.2 g/t Au over 2 m
- and 1.47 g/t Au over 33 m
- including 4.35 g/t Au over 4 m
- 1.57 g/t Au over 15 m from drill hole NSRC22-029
- and 2.88 g/t Au over 17 m
- including 8.94 g/t Au over 4 m
- 1.90 g/t Au over 20 m from drill hole NSRC22-031
- including 19.7 g/t Au over 1 m
- 1.84 g/t Au over 14 m from drill hole NSRC22-035
- and 1.83 g/t Au over 13 m
- 1.87 g/t Au over 17 m from drill hole NSRC22-042
- including 14.8 g/t Au over 1 m
A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 are shown in Table 2.
Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "Our work at Niaouleni continues to build on our original hypothesis that this property has the ability to host multiple near surface gold deposits on the Kobada and Gosso shears. The RC program has been successful in identifying gold grades over significant widths in 48 of 57 holes drilled, suggesting the potential to host significant gold mineralization. We are especially pleased with the results from hole NSRC22-035 which extend the gold mineralization due south of the main area of drilling, appearing to confirm the presence of a dilational jog along the regional structure. In addition, the mineralization outlined at Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects speaks to the potential gold endowment of the Kobada structure as a whole."
Drilling was carried out to further test the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects, all of which lie along the Kobada Shear which hosts the adjacent Toubani Resources' Kobada deposit that lies approximately 6 km north of the Niaouleni Project. In addition, 5 RC holes were drilled at Gouingouindougou prospect which is located in the southern end of the license area on the extension of the Gosso shear (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Prospect location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_001full.jpg
Table 1: Significant RC drilling assay intercepts for Niaouleni Project (NSRC22-019 to NSRC21-057)
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|NSRC22-019
|40
|42
|2
|1.26
|and
|46
|48
|2
|1.66
|and
|52
|55
|3
|5.34
|Including
|52
|53
|1
|12.0
|NSRC22-020
|6
|7
|1
|0.89
|and
|107
|108
|1
|1.44
|NSRC22-021
|32
|37
|5
|0.98
|and
|71
|72
|1
|0.59
|and
|75
|79
|4
|0.52
|and
|87
|89
|2
|0.90
|and
|113
|114
|1
|1.04
|and
|140
|142
|2
|1.48
|NSRC22-022
|44
|51
|7
|3.89
|including
|48
|49
|1
|17.3
|and
|61
|66
|5
|0.83
|and
|114
|115
|1
|0.65
|NSRC22-023
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-024
|72
|73
|1
|0.77
|and
|78
|79
|1
|0.76
|and
|85
|86
|1
|1.25
|and
|93
|97
|4
|0.65
|NSRC22-025
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-026
|37
|38
|1
|0.92
|and
|76
|77
|1
|0.74
|and
|96
|97
|1
|10.2
|NSRC22-027
|15
|40
|25
|2.13
|including
|31
|32
|1
|21.4
|and
|47
|52
|5
|5.05
|including
|47
|49
|2
|12.2
|and
|62
|95
|33
|1.47
|including
|72
|76
|4
|3.50
|including
|83
|87
|4
|4.35
|and
|146
|147
|1
|0.88
|NSRC22-028
|44
|52
|8
|0.67
|and
|63
|66
|3
|1.22
|NSRC22-029
|79
|80
|1
|0.86
|and
|84
|99
|15
|1.57
|and
|106
|123
|17
|2.88
|including
|110
|114
|4
|8.94
|NSRC22-030
|8
|15
|7
|1.18
|and
|19
|20
|1
|0.58
|and
|24
|34
|10
|1.17
|and
|59
|68
|9
|1.03
|NSRC22-031
|6
|11
|5
|0.86
|and
|14
|34
|20
|1.90
|including
|14
|15
|1
|19.7
|and
|38
|40
|2
|1.75
|and
|57
|59
|2
|1.38
|and
|64
|65
|1
|2.63
|and
|115
|116
|1
|0.91
|NSRC22-032
|11
|12
|1
|1.00
|and
|15
|16
|1
|1.34
|and
|20
|24
|4
|1.68
|and
|40
|41
|1
|1.36
|and
|69
|72
|3
|0.62
|NSRC22-033
|20
|21
|1
|0.50
|and
|27
|32
|5
|4.35
|including
|30
|31
|1
|17.7
|and
|35
|36
|1
|2.14
|and
|40
|46
|6
|2.88
|including
|40
|41
|1
|12.4
|and
|95
|99
|4
|1.72
|and
|105
|110
|5
|1.12
|and
|123
|127
|4
|0.40
|and
|132
|134
|2
|1.20
|and
|137
|138
|1
|0.78
|and
|141
|149
|8
|0.69
|NSRC22-034
|16
|17
|1
|2.10
|and
|24
|25
|1
|0.66
|and
|34
|40
|6
|0.74
|and
|78
|79
|1
|0.87
|and
|87
|99
|12
|1.36
|and
|102
|109
|7
|3.82
|including
|105
|108
|3
|7.97
|and
|112
|113
|1
|0.62
|and
|119
|120
|1
|0.89
|NSRC22-035
|12
|26
|14
|1.84
|and
|42
|55
|13
|1.83
|and
|58
|65
|7
|0.90
|and
|93
|94
|1
|2.37
|and
|97
|98
|1
|1.29
|and
|101
|103
|2
|0.87
|and
|109
|110
|1
|0.68
|and
|113
|120
|7
|1.24
|and
|123
|125
|2
|0.70
|and
|129
|141
|12
|1.24
|NSRC22-036
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-037
|13
|18
|5
|1.21
|and
|26
|27
|1
|0.63
|NSRC22-038
|86
|87
|1
|1.03
|and
|93
|98
|5
|1.08
|and
|101
|105
|4
|0.97
|and
|118
|119
|1
|0.83
|NSRC22-039
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-040
|14
|15
|1
|0.57
|and
|107
|111
|4
|4.73
|and
|115
|116
|1
|0.70
|and
|130
|132
|2
|0.81
|and
|138
|139
|1
|2.23
|NSRC22-041
|14
|17
|3
|2.29
|and
|35
|41
|6
|1.72
|and
|54
|57
|3
|1.54
|and
|149
|150
|1
|0.82
|NSRC22-042
|13
|14
|1
|1.09
|and
|87
|104
|17
|1.87
|including
|102
|103
|1
|14.8
|and
|107
|108
|1
|2.30
|NSRC22-043
|28
|30
|2
|0.53
|and
|140
|141
|1
|0.85
|NSRC22-044
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-045
|15
|16
|1
|3.46
|and
|103
|104
|1
|1.01
|NSRC22-046
|4
|5
|1
|0.85
|and
|15
|16
|1
|0.57
|and
|20
|21
|1
|2.01
|and
|27
|28
|1
|10.9
|NSRC22-047
|No significant intercepts
|NSRC22-048
|10
|11
|1
|0.62
|and
|14
|15
|1
|1.96
|NSRC22-049
|2
|3
|1
|0.60
|and
|35
|36
|1
|1.92
|and
|41
|42
|1
|0.51
|and
|71
|72
|1
|1.90
|and
|81
|82
|1
|0.58
|NSRC22-050
|82
|83
|1
|0.65
|NSRC22-051
|9
|11
|2
|1.22
|NSRC22-052
|16
|22
|6
|0.63
|including
|18
|19
|1
|1.96
|and
|33
|34
|1
|0.61
|and
|56
|57
|1
|0.64
|and
|75
|78
|3
|0.58
|NSRC22-053
|46
|47
|1
|1.07
|and
|61
|64
|3
|1.65
|and
|69
|70
|1
|1.00
|NSRC22-054
|40
|41
|1
|0.62
|NSRC22-055
|31
|32
|1
|13.8
|and
|53
|54
|1
|0.64
|and
|61
|62
|1
|0.86
|NSRC22-056
|19
|24
|5
|0.90
|including
|22
|23
|1
|1.50
|and
|39
|41
|2
|0.85
|and
|51
|52
|1
|0.94
|and
|65
|66
|1
|0.69
|NSRC22-057
|34
|35
|1
|0.94
|and
|42
|46
|4
|0.90
Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.
Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program
The purpose of the Niaouleni Project RC drilling program is to:
- Continue to confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators;
- Define the structural characteristics of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property; and
- Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.
All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins / veinlets. An east-west trending (barren) mafic dyke cuts across the mineralized corridor at about local grid line 1281 380N.
Geological interpretation for these drill holes is still very preliminary. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend is interpreted. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters. 3D geological modelling has been started in an attempt to define N-S and E-W mineralization domains within the N-S trending mineralized corridor.
- Figure 2 shows the locations of the 2022 drilling at the property scale.
- Figure 3 shows the locations and highlights of the 2022 RC drilling at Niaouleni South.
- Figure 4 shows the cross-section at 543690E including NSRC22-027 and NSRC22-029, both drilled at N160 to test for east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters within the structural corridor.
- Figure 5 shows these east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters in an area of artisanal mining.
Figure 2: 2022 RC drilling results for NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 - property scale
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_002full.jpg
Figure 3: RC drill holes and significant assay results at Niaouleni South
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Cross section 543690E at Niaouleni South showing significant assay results
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_004full.jpg
Figure 5: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni
To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_005full.jpg
Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057
|Hole ID
|Easting
(m)
|Northing
(m)
|Elevation
(m)
|Hole Depth
(m)
|Azimuth
(°)
|Dip
(°)
|NSRC22-019
|542265
|1279400
|285
|100
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-020
|545193
|1274275
|403
|150
|270
|-60
|NSRC22-021
|545243
|1274275
|400
|200
|270
|-60
|NSRC22-022
|545295
|1274275
|416
|200
|270
|-60
|NSRC22-023
|545575
|1274155
|404
|60
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-024
|545329
|1274000
|398
|100
|270
|-60
|NSRC22-025
|544917
|1282603
|406
|100
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-026
|544135
|1282400
|386
|100
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-027
|543664
|1281391
|383
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-028
|543641
|1281364
|379
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-029
|543690
|1281366
|381
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-030
|543665
|1281340
|377
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-031
|543667
|1281318
|375
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-032
|543670
|1281290
|380
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-033
|543673
|1281263
|375
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-034
|543661
|1281240
|377
|120
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-035
|543674
|1281188
|371
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-036
|543658
|1281490
|381
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-037
|543660
|1281440
|381
|80
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-038
|543617
|1281493
|382
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-039
|543560
|1281472
|387
|133
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-040
|543615
|1281367
|384
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-041
|543590
|1281364
|385
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-042
|543540
|1281190
|384
|126
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-043
|543725
|1281420
|379
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-044
|543725
|1281454
|380
|138
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-045
|543728
|1281220
|379
|150
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-046
|543600
|1281180
|380
|120
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-047
|543600
|1281140
|379
|120
|160
|-55
|NSRC22-048
|543932
|1282425
|378
|60
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-049
|543957
|1282425
|378
|85
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-050
|543982
|1282425
|378
|110
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-051
|543907
|1282480
|378
|50
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-052
|543932
|1282480
|380
|80
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-053
|543925
|1282530
|380
|80
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-054
|543915
|1282370
|376
|70
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-055
|543895
|1282310
|375
|80
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-056
|543850
|1282260
|374
|80
|270
|-50
|NSRC22-057
|543835
|1282200
|372
|75
|270
|-50
Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.
Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures
RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.
Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.
About the Niaouleni Project
The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3 km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing and RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.
Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement
Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.
Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com
