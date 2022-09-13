Advanced search
    SYG   CA87132R1082

SYLLA GOLD CORP.

(SYG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:21 2022-09-13 am EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
08/31Sylla Gold Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting and Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan
NE
08/29Sylla Gold Corp. Announces Positive Gold Assay Results from 18 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes Totalling 2,588 M Completed Primarily on the Niaouleni South Prospect
CI
08/29Sylla Gold Intersects 5.17 g/t Gold over 25 Metres at Niaouleni
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylla Gold Intersects 25 m of 2.13 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

09/13/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive gold assay results from the remaining 39 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 4,717 m completed on the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects along the Kobada Shear and at Gouingouindougou, located on the Gosso Shear, all within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in Southern Mali (Figure 1).

Assay results are still pending for 212 regional air core (AC) holes totalling 10,600 m. Drilling was temporarily shut down on July 14 due to the start of the rainy season in southern Mali. The drill remains on site with drilling activities to recommence after the rainy season has ended. For previously released assay results from RC holes NSRC22-001 - 018 please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.

Drilling Highlights:

  • 2.13 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-027
    • including 21.4 g/t Au over 1 m
    • and 5.05 g/t Au over 5m
    • including 12.2 g/t Au over 2 m
    • and 1.47 g/t Au over 33 m
    • including 4.35 g/t Au over 4 m
  • 1.57 g/t Au over 15 m from drill hole NSRC22-029
    • and 2.88 g/t Au over 17 m
    • including 8.94 g/t Au over 4 m
  • 1.90 g/t Au over 20 m from drill hole NSRC22-031
    • including 19.7 g/t Au over 1 m
  • 1.84 g/t Au over 14 m from drill hole NSRC22-035
    • and 1.83 g/t Au over 13 m
  • 1.87 g/t Au over 17 m from drill hole NSRC22-042
    • including 14.8 g/t Au over 1 m

A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 are shown in Table 2.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "Our work at Niaouleni continues to build on our original hypothesis that this property has the ability to host multiple near surface gold deposits on the Kobada and Gosso shears. The RC program has been successful in identifying gold grades over significant widths in 48 of 57 holes drilled, suggesting the potential to host significant gold mineralization. We are especially pleased with the results from hole NSRC22-035 which extend the gold mineralization due south of the main area of drilling, appearing to confirm the presence of a dilational jog along the regional structure. In addition, the mineralization outlined at Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects speaks to the potential gold endowment of the Kobada structure as a whole."

Drilling was carried out to further test the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects, all of which lie along the Kobada Shear which hosts the adjacent Toubani Resources' Kobada deposit that lies approximately 6 km north of the Niaouleni Project. In addition, 5 RC holes were drilled at Gouingouindougou prospect which is located in the southern end of the license area on the extension of the Gosso shear (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_001.jpg

Figure 1: Prospect location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_001full.jpg

 

Table 1: Significant RC drilling assay intercepts for Niaouleni Project (NSRC22-019 to NSRC21-057)

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)
NSRC22-019404221.26
and464821.66
and525535.34
Including5253112.0
NSRC22-0206710.89
and10710811.44
NSRC22-021323750.98
and717210.59
and757940.52
and878920.90
and11311411.04
and14014221.48
NSRC22-022445173.89
including4849117.3
and616650.83
and11411510.65
NSRC22-023No significant intercepts

NSRC22-024727310.77
and787910.76
and858611.25
and939740.65
NSRC22-025No significant intercepts

NSRC22-026373810.92
and767710.74
and9697110.2
NSRC22-0271540252.13
including3132121.4
and475255.05
including4749212.2
and6295331.47
including727643.50
including838744.35
and14614710.88
NSRC22-028445280.67
and636631.22
NSRC22-029798010.86
and8499151.57
and106123172.88
including11011448.94
NSRC22-03081571.18
and192010.58
and2434101.17
and596891.03
NSRC22-03161150.86
and1434201.90
including1415119.7
and384021.75
and575921.38
and646512.63
and11511610.91
NSRC22-032111211.00
and151611.34
and202441.68
and404111.36
and697230.62
NSRC22-033202110.50
and273254.35
including3031117.7
and353612.14
and404662.88
including4041112.4
and959941.72
and10511051.12
and12312740.40
and13213421.20
and13713810.78
and14114980.69
NSRC22-034161712.10
and242510.66
and344060.74
and787910.87
and8799121.36
and10210973.82
including10510837.97
and11211310.62
and11912010.89
NSRC22-0351226141.84
and4255131.83
and586570.90
and939412.37
and979811.29
and10110320.87
and10911010.68
and11312071.24
and12312520.70
and129141121.24
NSRC22-036No significant intercepts

NSRC22-037131851.21
and262710.63
NSRC22-038868711.03
and939851.08
and10110540.97
and11811910.83
NSRC22-039No significant intercepts

NSRC22-040141510.57
and10711144.73
and11511610.70
and13013220.81
and13813912.23
NSRC22-041141732.29
and354161.72
and545731.54
and14915010.82
NSRC22-042131411.09
and87104171.87
including102103114.8
and10710812.30
NSRC22-043283020.53
and14014110.85
NSRC22-044No significant intercepts

NSRC22-045151613.46
and10310411.01
NSRC22-0464510.85
and151610.57
and202112.01
and2728110.9
NSRC22-047No significant intercepts

NSRC22-048101110.62
and141511.96
NSRC22-0492310.60
and353611.92
and414210.51
and717211.90
and818210.58
NSRC22-050828310.65
NSRC22-05191121.22
NSRC22-052162260.63
including181911.96
and333410.61
and565710.64
and757830.58
NSRC22-053464711.07
and616431.65
and697011.00
NSRC22-054404110.62
NSRC22-0553132113.8
and535410.64
and616210.86
NSRC22-056192450.90
including222311.50
and394120.85
and515210.94
and656610.69
NSRC22-057343510.94
and424640.90

 

Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.

Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project RC drilling program is to:

  • Continue to confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators;
  • Define the structural characteristics of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property; and
  • Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.

All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins / veinlets. An east-west trending (barren) mafic dyke cuts across the mineralized corridor at about local grid line 1281 380N.

Geological interpretation for these drill holes is still very preliminary. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend is interpreted. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters. 3D geological modelling has been started in an attempt to define N-S and E-W mineralization domains within the N-S trending mineralized corridor.

  • Figure 2 shows the locations of the 2022 drilling at the property scale.
  • Figure 3 shows the locations and highlights of the 2022 RC drilling at Niaouleni South.
  • Figure 4 shows the cross-section at 543690E including NSRC22-027 and NSRC22-029, both drilled at N160 to test for east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters within the structural corridor.
  • Figure 5 shows these east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters in an area of artisanal mining.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_002.jpg


Figure 2: 2022 RC drilling results for NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057 - property scale

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_003.jpg


Figure 3: RC drill holes and significant assay results at Niaouleni South

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_004.jpg


Figure 4: Cross section 543690E at Niaouleni South showing significant assay results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_004full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_005.jpg


Figure 5: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/136999_bb155f99847de950_005full.jpg

 
Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057

Hole IDEasting
(m)		Northing
(m)		Elevation
(m)		Hole Depth
(m)		Azimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)
NSRC22-0195422651279400285100270-50
NSRC22-0205451931274275403150270-60
NSRC22-0215452431274275400200270-60
NSRC22-0225452951274275416200270-60
NSRC22-023545575127415540460270-50
NSRC22-0245453291274000398100270-60
NSRC22-0255449171282603406100270-50
NSRC22-0265441351282400386100270-50
NSRC22-0275436641281391383150160-55
NSRC22-0285436411281364379150160-55
NSRC22-0295436901281366381150160-55
NSRC22-0305436651281340377150160-55
NSRC22-0315436671281318375150160-55
NSRC22-0325436701281290380150160-55
NSRC22-0335436731281263375150160-55
NSRC22-0345436611281240377120160-55
NSRC22-0355436741281188371150160-55
NSRC22-0365436581281490381150160-55
NSRC22-037543660128144038180160-55
NSRC22-0385436171281493382150160-55
NSRC22-0395435601281472387133160-55
NSRC22-0405436151281367384150160-55
NSRC22-0415435901281364385150160-55
NSRC22-0425435401281190384126160-55
NSRC22-0435437251281420379150160-55
NSRC22-0445437251281454380138160-55
NSRC22-0455437281281220379150160-55
NSRC22-0465436001281180380120160-55
NSRC22-0475436001281140379120160-55
NSRC22-048543932128242537860270-50
NSRC22-049543957128242537885270-50
NSRC22-0505439821282425378110270-50
NSRC22-051543907128248037850270-50
NSRC22-052543932128248038080270-50
NSRC22-053543925128253038080270-50
NSRC22-054543915128237037670270-50
NSRC22-055543895128231037580270-50
NSRC22-056543850128226037480270-50
NSRC22-057543835128220037275270-50

 

Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.

Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures

RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.

About the Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3 km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing and RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement

Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

For more information, please contact:
Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136999


© Newsfilecorp 2022
