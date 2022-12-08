Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sylla Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYG   CA87132R1082

SYLLA GOLD CORP.

(SYG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:49 2022-12-06 pm EST
0.0950 CAD   +5.56%
07:50aSylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units
NE
10/26Sylla Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/26Sylla Gold Corp. Executes LOI to Acquire the Sananfara Gold Permit At Niaouleni
CI
Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

12/08/2022 | 07:50am EST
Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147212


© Newsfilecorp 2022
