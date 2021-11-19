Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sylla Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYG.H   CA87132R1082

SYLLA GOLD CORP.

(SYG.H)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylla Gold to Commence Trading

11/19/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been reinstated for trading and will commence trading on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Company held its annual and special meeting of the shareholders on November 12, 2021, where shareholders approved the election of the directors of the Company, the appointment of the auditors of the Company, the confirmation and approval of the stock option plan of the Company and the approval of a proposed related party transaction (the "Transaction") between the Company and Niaouleni Gold Inc. ("Niaouleni Gold") pursuant to which the Company has the option (the "Option") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL ("Niaouleni Mali"), which holds a 100% interest in a gold and group 2 mineral substances research and exploration permit located in the Republic of Mali (the "Niaouleni Permit").

Niaouleni Permit

The Niaouleni Permit is 9,400 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the interpreted extensions of gold bearing structures. Past exploration at the Niaouleni Permit includes extensive RAB, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling, which have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. Historical exploration and drilling results are currently being compiled into a digital database and will be interpreted for the purposes of designing a drilling program to further test these structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/104414_cfc00419e47ba960_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/104414_cfc00419e47ba960_001full.jpg

 

Reactivation

It is intended that the Transaction will result in the reactivation of the Company pursuant to the regulations of the TSXV, and the graduation of the Company from the NEX to a listing of the Company on the TSXV. The Company has applied to the TSXV for reactivation. The TSXV is in the process of reviewing the Company's application and a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., a Director of the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104414


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SYLLA GOLD CORP.
02:20pSylla Gold to Commence Trading
NE
11/08Sylla Gold Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
11/05Sylla Gold Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
10/22Sylla Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended A..
CI
09/20SYLLA GOLD : Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire the Niaouleni Gold Project in Souther..
AQ
09/17Sylla Gold Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire the Niaouleni Gold Project in Southe..
NE
08/30SYLLA GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - SYG.H
AQ
08/30Sylla Gold Executes LOI To Acquire the Niaouleni Gold Project in Southern Mali
NE
08/03Sylla Gold Corp. Appoints Regan Isenor as President
CI
08/03Sylla Gold Corp. Appoints Regan Isenor as Chief Executive Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net Debt 2021 0,48 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,07 M 4,01 M 4,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SYLLA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sylla Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Regan Isenor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Powell Isenor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François Lalonde Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLLA GOLD CORP.140.00%4
BHP GROUP-14.09%130 404
RIO TINTO PLC-20.01%97 632
GLENCORE PLC58.28%65 250
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.43%46 298
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.45%32 327