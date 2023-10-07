Sylph Technologies Limited is an India-based software technology company. The Company provides software development services and solutions with services, such as outsourcing software development, Web development, product development, strategy consulting, offshore software development, e-commerce for Web and mobile enablement. The Company's segments include Information Technology, Education, Printing and Publishing Newspapers and Trading of Solar Power Plant. The Company also offers job-work related services and started trading solar power products. The Company is also engaged in providing business process outsourcing (BPO) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and providing services in the field of accounting, income tax, service tax, value added tax (VAT), central sales tax (CST), goods and services tax (GST), custom duty and other duties and taxes, auditing, corporate services, company law matters, investment planning, financial and legal consultancy, and tax management.