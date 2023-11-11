Sylph Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sylph Technologies Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 13.41 million compared to INR 8.32 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 14.49 million compared to INR 10.31 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.461 million compared to INR 2.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.003 compared to INR 0.014 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.003 compared to INR 0.014 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 18.7 million compared to INR 10.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 20.81 million compared to INR 16.09 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.654 million compared to INR 2.88 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.004 compared to INR 0.019 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.004 compared to INR 0.019 a year ago.