    SLVM   US8713321029

SYLVAMO CORPORATION

(SLVM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:10 2023-03-01 pm EST
49.05 USD   -0.57%
Jean-Michel Ribiéras Appointed to U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum
BU
Sylvamo chief executive officer to participate in panel, host meetings during bofa's 2023 global agriculture and materials conference
AQ
Stora Enso completes the divestment of its Maxau paper site to Schwarz Produktion
AQ
Jean-Michel Ribiéras Appointed to U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum

03/02/2023 | 08:04am EST
Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is proud to announce Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer, has been appointed to the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the 2023-2026 term.

Ribiéras, first appointed to the forum in late 2021, joins U.S. and Brazilian chief executives who develop joint policy recommendations to both governments to increase bilateral trade and commerce.

“I am honored by Secretary Raimondo’s appointment. I look forward to working with leaders from different industries with the same goal of increasing trade and investment between our two nations,” Ribiéras said.

Sylvamo has paper mills in both countries that produce papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment.

Launched in 2007, the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum consists of up to 12 U.S. and 12 Brazilian business leaders who provide joint recommendations to the two governments to strengthen the U.S.-Brazil economic and trade relationship.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 417 M - -
Net income 2023 398 M - -
Net Debt 2023 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 2 078 M 2 078 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Ribieras Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Sims Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joia M. Johnson Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Christine S. Breves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLVAMO CORPORATION0.95%2 078
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.11.11%5 208
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD10.08%1 751
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.29%1 553
YFY INC.10.43%1 467
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.9.74%909