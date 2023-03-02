Jean-Michel Ribiéras Appointed to U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is proud to announce Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer, has been appointed to the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the 2023-2026 term.

Ribiéras, first appointed to the forum in late 2021, joins U.S. and Brazilian chief executives who develop joint policy recommendations to both governments to increase bilateral trade and commerce.

“I am honored by Secretary Raimondo’s appointment. I look forward to working with leaders from different industries with the same goal of increasing trade and investment between our two nations,” Ribiéras said.

Sylvamo has paper mills in both countries that produce papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment.

Launched in 2007, the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum consists of up to 12 U.S. and 12 Brazilian business leaders who provide joint recommendations to the two governments to strengthen the U.S.-Brazil economic and trade relationship.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

