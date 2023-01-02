Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sylvamo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLVM   US8713321029

SYLVAMO CORPORATION

(SLVM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02 2022-12-30 pm EST
48.59 USD   -1.20%
08:31aSylvamo Acquires Nymölla Mill
BU
08:16aStora Enso completes the divestment of its Nymölla paper site to Sylvamo
AQ
08:16aSylvamo Acquires Mill in Nymolla, Sweden
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylvamo Acquires Nymölla Mill

01/02/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, closed an agreement Monday acquiring Stora Enso’s uncoated freesheet paper mill in Nymölla, Sweden, for 150 million euros. The mill, strong brands it produces and team members who operate and support the facility are now officially part of Sylvamo.

“The Nymölla mill strengthens our uncoated freesheet product mix and enables us to serve customers across Europe and around the world more effectively,” said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’d like to welcome our new team members to the world’s paper company.”

The integrated mill has two pulp lines and the capacity to produce approximately 500,000 short tons of uncoated freesheet on two paper machines. The mill produces several brands, including Multicopy, and paper used for office printing, business forms, digital printing, offset for printing books and much more.

“I’d like to welcome Sylvamo to Skåne Iän as the mill becomes a part of the world’s paper company. We look forward to a long lasting and prosperous relationship for years to come,” said Michael Lindemann, manager, Nymölla Mill.

The Nymölla mill has an excellent environmental footprint, which complements Sylvamo’s purpose to produce paper in the most responsible and sustainable ways. The low-cost mill generates 85% of its energy needs from carbon-neutral, renewable biomass residuals.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2021 were $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SYLVAMO CORPORATION
08:31aSylvamo Acquires Nymölla Mill
BU
08:16aStora Enso completes the divestment of its Nymölla paper site to Sylvamo
AQ
08:16aSylvamo Acquires Mill in Nymolla, Sweden
BU
2022BofA Securities Downgrades Sylvamo to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $58 Fro..
MT
2022RBC Boosts Price Target on Sylvamo to $60 From $55, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
2022SYLVAMO CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
2022Sylvamo Raises Quarterly Dividend 122% to $0.25/Share From $0.1125/Share, Payable Jan. ..
MT
2022Sylvamo to Seek Acquisitions
CI
2022Transcript : Sylvamo Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Sylvamo Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Net Sales; Offers Q4 Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYLVAMO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 750 M - -
Net income 2022 314 M - -
Net Debt 2022 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 2 139 M 2 139 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sylvamo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,59 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Ribieras Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Sims Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joia M. Johnson Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Christine S. Breves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLVAMO CORPORATION0.00%2 139
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.0.00%4 668
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%1 633
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD0.00%1 584
YFY INC.0.00%1 321
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.00%854