Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sylvamo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLVM   US8713321029

SYLVAMO CORPORATION

(SLVM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:20 2023-05-03 pm EDT
43.81 USD   -0.14%
09:05aSylvamo Announces Senior Leadership Changes
BU
09:04aSylvamo Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24RBC Cuts Price Target on Sylvamo to $55 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylvamo Announces Senior Leadership Changes

05/04/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is announcing senior leadership changes effective July 1.

Greg Gibson, senior vice president and general manager, North America, will be elected senior vice president, Commercial Excellence, until his retirement March 31, 2024. Gibson joined the industry in 1982 and has served in various sales, marketing, general management and senior leadership roles in North America and Europe.

Rodrigo Davoli, senior vice president and general manager, Latin America, will be elected senior vice president and general manager, North America. Davoli joined the industry in 1993 and has served in various finance, strategic planning, sales, marketing, general management and senior leadership roles in Latin America and Europe.

They will assist each other with transitions throughout the third quarter.

“I would like to congratulate Greg on an impressive four-decade career in our industry. He is an industry leader known for consistently delivering strong results,” said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer. “I am excited to welcome Rodrigo to North America to help us continue building a better future for our employees, customers and investors.”

Gibson and Davoli joined International Paper in 2000 with the acquisition of Champion International. They were elected senior vice presidents of Sylvamo during the 2021 spinoff.

A successor who will lead Latin America will be named in the coming weeks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including about changes in our leadership to become effective in July 2023. Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect, and our actual actions and results could differ materially from what they express or imply, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those disclosed in the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, available on our website, Sylvamo.com. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SYLVAMO CORPORATION
09:05aSylvamo Announces Senior Leadership Changes
BU
09:04aSylvamo Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/24RBC Cuts Price Target on Sylvamo to $55 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/06Sylvamo to Release First Quarter Earnings May 9
BU
03/14Insider Sell: Sylvamo
MT
03/10Sylvamo Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
03/10Sylvamo Corporation Enters into Certain Credit Extension Amendment and Amendment No. 2 ..
CI
03/10Insider Buy: Sylvamo
MT
03/08Sylvamo Announces Cash Tender Offer Early Results
BU
03/08Sylvamo Corporation Announces Cash Tender Offer Early Results
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYLVAMO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 272 M - -
Net income 2023 386 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,84x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 1 865 M 1 865 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sylvamo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,81 $
Average target price 56,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Ribieras Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Sims Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joia M. Johnson Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Christine S. Breves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-9.84%1 865
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-1.13%4 606
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.28.81%1 792
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-4.44%1 511
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.12%1 144
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.10.56%922
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer