  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sylvamo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLVM   US8713321029

SYLVAMO CORPORATION

(SLVM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:21 2023-02-27 pm EST
48.81 USD   +1.33%
08:02aSylvamo Chief Executive Officer to Participate in Panel, Host Meetings During BofA's 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
BU
02/22Sylvamo Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Sylvamo Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its Outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
Sylvamo Chief Executive Officer to Participate in Panel, Host Meetings During BofA's 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:02am EST
Senior leaders from Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will participate in a panel discussion and host individual meetings Thursday, March 2, during the BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer, and other company leaders will discuss a brief presentation.

The panel will highlight small and midcap companies in the paper and packaging sector. The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed online. To register and watch the webcast, click here.

The presentation will be available at investors.sylvamo.com before the conference begins.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 417 M - -
Net income 2023 398 M - -
Net Debt 2023 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,39x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 2 068 M 2 068 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Sylvamo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,81 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Ribieras Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Sims Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joia M. Johnson Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Christine S. Breves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLVAMO CORPORATION0.45%2 068
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.9.20%5 064
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD9.27%1 720
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.39%1 551
YFY INC.11.04%1 469
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.7.90%892