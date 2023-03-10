On March 9, 2023, Sylvamo Corporation entered into that certain Credit Extension Amendment and Amendment No. 2 (Amendment No. 2), by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto, Cobank, ACB, as the TLF Lead Arranger and the Administrative Agent (as defined below), which amends that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of September 13, 2021 (as amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time (including pursuant to Amendment No.

2), the Credit Agreement"), among the Company, Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent (the Administrative Agent), swing line lender and a letter of credit issuer, the other letter of credit issuers from time to time party thereto and the other lenders from time to time party thereto. In addition to expressly permitting the repurchase of any and all of the Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, Amendment No. 2 provides for a $300.0 million incremental term loan A" facility (the Term Loan A Facility") to be borrowed under the Credit Agreement, which Term Loan A Facility borrowing will be used by the Company, together with cash on hand, borrowings under receivables financings (if any) and, if necessary, borrowings under the Company's $450.0 million revolving credit facility, to pay the total consideration for all Notes tendered in the Tender Offer, plus accrued interest and all fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Term Loan A Facility will mature on the fifth anniversary of the Amendment No. 2 effective date. The loans under the Term Loan A Facility will bear interest initially at an annual rate equal to (i) the Term Loan A Facility will carry interest initially at an annual rate equivalent to (i) the Term SOFR (as defined in the Credit Agreement and, for the avoidance of doubt, including a 0.10% credit spread adjustment for all interest periods) plus 1.75% per annum, or (ii) the base rate (which will be the highest of (x) the rate of interest as publicly announced from time to time by Bank of America, N.A. as its prime rate, (y) the federal funds effective rate plus 0.50% per annum and (z) Term SOFR plus 1.00% per annum) plus 0.75%.

The loans under the Term Loan A Facility are subject to a Term SOFR floor" of zero. Following the delivery of financial statements for the first full fiscal quarter completed after the Amendment No. 2 effective date, interest rate spreads under the Term Loan A Facility will be determined by reference to a leveraged-based pricing grid as set in the Credit Agreement.

The company is required to make quarterly payments under the Term Loan A Facility commencing with the first full fiscal quarter ending after the Amendment No. 2 effective date, equal to 1.25% of the original principal amount of the loans made on the Amendment No. 2 effective date, with the balance due and payable on the maturity date of the Term Loan A Facility.