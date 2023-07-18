Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is releasing its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, demonstrating its commitment to building a better future on the promise of paper.

The report illustrates the company’s 2022 contributions to the circular, low-carbon economy while improving people’s lives where it does business.

“We are excited to release our first report, which highlights our progress toward our 2030 goals,” said James McDonald, chief sustainability officer. “Our strategy will help Sylvamo remain a sustainable company that generates profits for our shareowners, protects the environment and improves people’s lives.”

Sylvamo is also launching a new sustainability hub at Sylvamo.com to share sustainability news, certifications, in-depth data and more.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

