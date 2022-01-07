Log in
    SLVM   US8713321029

SYLVAMO CORPORATION

(SLVM)
Sylvamo to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings Feb. 11

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release fourth-quarter earnings Friday, Feb. 11, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.

Parties who wish to participate should call +1-855-982-8078 (U.S.) or +1-469-886-1931 (international). The conference ID number is 7459224. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EST / 8:45 a.m. CST.

Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for 90 days, approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the replay by phone, call +1-855-859-2056 and use conference ID number 7459224.

Investors contact: Hans Bjorkman, 901-419-3525, hans.bjorkman@sylvamo.com
Media contact: Adam Ghassemi, 901-419-4436, adam.ghassemi@sylvamo.com

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 7,000 colleagues. Unaudited net sales for the last 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2021, were $3.3 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 463 M - -
Net income 2021 328 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 341 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 79,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,41 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Ribieras Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Sims Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joia M. Johnson Director
Stanley A. Askren Director
Christine S. Breves Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLVAMO CORPORATION9.04%1 341
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.3.48%5 005
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD1.80%3 431
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD2.13%2 353
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.61%2 193
YFY INC.-3.66%2 055