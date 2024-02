Sylvamo Corporation is an uncoated papers company. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for various uses and applications, and market pulp. The segment operates one paper and pulp mill in the region in Saillat, France. Latin American segment's operations is focused on uncoated freesheet paper, as well as market pulp through the ownership or management of approximately 250,000 acres of forestlands in Brazil and consists of three mills: two integrated mills in the State of Sao Paulo and one non-integrated mill in Mato Grosso do Sul. The North American segment's paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York and has offtake agreements to purchase the uncoated papers produced by International Paper's Riverdale and Georgetown mills in Selma, Alabama and Georgetown, South Carolina.

Sector Paper Products