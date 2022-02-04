Notice of Results: Interim Report

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

4 February 2022

Sylvania Platinum Limited ("Sylvania", the "Company" or the "Group")

Notice of Results

Sylvania Platinum Limited (AIM: SLP) will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on Monday 21 February 2022.

Analyst presentation

The Company will be hosting a webinar for analysts on the day at 09:30 GMT. To register your interest, please email sylvania@almapr.co.uk.

Online investor presentation

Sylvania's CEO Jaco Prinsloo and CFO Lewanne Carminati will host a live investor presentation, via the Investor Meet Company platform, on Tuesday 22 February 2022 at 12:00 GMT.

The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication channels for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09.00 GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and include Sylvania Platinum Limited via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/sylvania-platinum-limited/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and elected to meet the Company, will be automatically invited.

CONTACT DETAILS