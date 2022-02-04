Notice of Results: Interim Report

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
4 February 2022
Sylvania Platinum Limited ("Sylvania", the "Company" or the "Group")
Notice of Results
Sylvania Platinum Limited (AIM: SLP) will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on Monday 21 February 2022.
Analyst presentation
The Company will be hosting a webinar for analysts on the day at 09:30 GMT. To register your interest, please email sylvania@almapr.co.uk.
Online investor presentation
Sylvania's CEO Jaco Prinsloo and CFO Lewanne Carminati will host a live investor presentation, via the Investor Meet Company platform, on Tuesday 22 February 2022 at 12:00 GMT.
The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication channels for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09.00 GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and include Sylvania Platinum Limited via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/sylvania-platinum-limited/register-investor
Investors who have already registered and elected to meet the Company, will be automatically invited.
CONTACT DETAILS
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
|
Jaco Prinsloo CEO
|
+27
|
11 673 1171
|
Lewanne Carminati CFO
|
|
|
Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
|
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
+44
|
(0) 20 3100 2000
|
Richard Crawley / Scott Mathieson / Ed Phillips
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
|
Alma PR Limited
|
+44
|
(0) 20 3405 0205
|
Justine James / Josh Royston / Matthew Young
|
sylvania@almapr.co.uk
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Registered and postal address: Sylvania Platinum Limited Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda
SA Operations postal address: PO Box 976
Florida Hills, 1716
South Africa
Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com
About Sylvania Platinum Limited
Sylvania Platinum is a lower-cost producer of platinum group metals (PGM) (platinum, palladium and rhodium) with operations located in South Africa. The Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) comprises six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants focusing on the retreatment of PGM-rich chrome tailings materials from mines in the Bushveld Igneous Complex. The SDO is the largest PGM producer from chrome tailings re-treatment in the industry. The Group also holds mining rights for PGM projects and a chrome prospect in the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex.
For more information visit https://www.sylvaniaplatinum.com/