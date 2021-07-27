Quarterly Report: 30 June 2021

Sylvania Platinum Limited ("Sylvania", the "Company" or the "Group")
Fourth Quarter Report to 30 June 2021
Sylvania (AIM: SLP) is pleased to announce the results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 ("Q4" or the "quarter"). Unless otherwise stated, the consolidated financial information contained in this report is presented in United States Dollars ("USD").
Achievements
Sylvania Dump Operations ("SDO") delivered 16,289 4E PGM ounces in Q4 (Q3: 17,420 ounces) achieving an annual production of 70,043 4E PGM ounces (FY2020 69,026 ounces);
SDO recorded $48.4 million net revenue for the quarter (Q3: $74.2 million);
Group EBITDA of $28.7 million (Q3: $58.7 million), noting the boost the spike in the Rhodium price had on Q3 revenue and earnings which has pulled back in Q4;
Net profit of $14.7 million (Q3: $41.3 million); and
Cash balance of $101.1 million (Q3: $102.1 million) after payment of the second provisional income tax and royalty tax charges ($35.3 million) as well as the Windfall dividend ($14.3 million).
Challenges
Lower PGM feed grades and recovery potential associated with significant increase in open cast RoM sources received during the quarter. This balance will be addressed with PGM recovery expected to remain in the 52% to 54% range during the next financial year; and
Higher costs associated with the securing of and the logistics around additional RoM sources at Mooinooi has impacted overall operating costs.
Opportunities
Lesedi secondary milling and flotation ("MF2") project execution progressing well and on track to start contributing towards production from early H2 FY2022;
Development of the Tweefontein MF2 project has commenced with commissioning anticipated during H1 FY2023;
Power mitigation strategies have been developed with conceptual designs completed for operations most significantly affected by stability of power supply and interruptions during the past year with roll-out anticipated to commence in FY2022; and
The Group remains debt free and continues to maintain strong cash reserves to allow for funding of capital expansion and process optimisation projects; the safeguarding of employees during these times of uncertainty; upgrading the Group's exploration and evaluation assets and returning value to all stakeholders.
Commenting on the Q4 results, Sylvania's CEO, Jaco Prinsloo said:
"Reflecting back on the past year, I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving the annual production of 70,043 4E PGM ounces for the financial year. Whilst PGM production in Q4 was slightly lower than the previous quarter, production of 16,289 4E PGM ounces was in line with management projections and was a robust contribution to our full year production.
"Whilst the record profits realised in Q3 were boosted by the spike in the price of rhodium and its effect on our basket price, we have seen quite a pull-back in the rhodium price in recent months which has inevitably impacted the Group's revenue and profit for Q4. Noting that our full annual financial statements are due to be published in September, an annual dividend will be considered by the Board at its August meeting."
"In terms of COVID-19, the Company continues its efforts to moderate the effects of the virus on our employees and I am proud of the continued individual and collective efforts to ensure both the health and safety of all our employees and to limit the impact on production. Our thoughts are with all those that have lost loved ones or have been impacted by this pandemic.
"Finally, the Board acknowledges that the recent spate of civil unrest experienced in two of the country's provinces in the second week of July may have been unsettling for investors, as it has been for most South Africans. Fortunately, none of our operations were impacted by this unrest and although the earlier protests were not in the provinces where our operations are located, management still continues to monitor the situation closely, particularly from a supply chain point of view and to ensure that all potential risks are assessed and mitigated in this regard."
USD
ZAR
Unit
Unaudited
Unit
Q3 FY2021
Q4 FY2021
% Change
% Change
Q4 FY2021
Q3 FY2021
Production
644,087
635,153
-1%
T
Plant Feed
T
-1%
635,153
644,087
2.14
1.95
-9%
g/t
Feed Head Grade
g/t
-9%
1.95
2.14
317,883
323,012
2%
T
PGM Plant Feed Tons
T
2%
323,012
317,883
3.21
3.07
-4%
g/t
PGM Plant Feed Grade
g/t
-4%
3.07
3.21
53.05%
51.22%
-3%
%
PGM Plant Recovery
%
-3%
51.22%
53.05%
17,420
16,289
-6%
Oz
Total 4E PGMs
Oz
-6%
16,289
17,420
23,618
21,180
-10%
Oz
Total 6E PGMs
Oz
-10%
21,180
23,618
4,576
4,059
-11%
$/oz
Gross basket price1
R/oz
-17%
56,420
67,874
Financials2
55,310
44,112
-20%
$'000
Revenue (4E)
R'000
-25%
623,635
828,149
3,899
4,088
5%
$'000
Revenue (by-products including
R'000
-1%
57,792
58,381
base metals)
15,031
246
-98%
$'000
Sales adjustments
R'000
-98%
3,476
225,056
74,240
48,446
-35%
$'000
Net revenue
R'000
-38%
684,903
1,111,586
13,078
14,929
14%
$'000
Direct operating costs
R'000
8%
211,057
195,821
573
636
11%
$'000
General and administrative costs
R'000
5%
8,996
8,574
58,736
28,741
-51%
$'000
Group EBITDA
R'000
-54%
406,320
879,453
382
395
3%
$'000
Net Interest
R'000
-2%
5,585
5,716
41,316
14,739
-64%
$'000
Net profit
R'000
-66%
208,373
618,637
1,627
2,382
46%
$'000
Capital Expenditure
R'000
38%
33,680
24,363
102,118
101,123
-1%
$'000
Cash Balance
R'000
-3%
1,452,377
1,502,247
R/$
Ave R/$ rate
R/$
-6%
14.14
14.97
R/$
Spot R/$ rate
R/$
-2%
14.36
14.71
Unit Cost/Efficiencies
745
912
22%
$/oz
SDO Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3
R/oz
16%
12,892
11,161
550
701
27%
$/oz
SDO Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3
R/oz
20%
9,915
8,232
773
941
22%
$/oz
Group Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3
R/oz
15%
13,302
11,571
570
724
27%
$/oz
Group Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3
R/oz
20%
10,231
8,534
923
1,239
34%
$/oz
All-in sustaining cost (4E)
R/oz
27%
17,510
13,815
1,027
1,339
30%
$/oz
All-in cost (4E)
R/oz
23%
18,935
15,375
The Sylvania cash generating subsidiaries are incorporated in South Africa with the functional currency of these operations being ZAR. Revenues from the sale of PGMs are incurred in USD and then converted into ZAR. The Group's reporting currency is USD as the parent company is incorporated in Bermuda. Corporate and general and administration costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR.
The gross basket price in the table is the June 2021 gross basket used for revenue recognition of ounces delivered in Q4, before penalties/smelting costs and applying the contractual payability.
Revenue (6E) for Q4, before adjustments is $48.1 million (6E prill split is Pt 50%, Pd 18%, Rh 9%, Au 0.3%, Ru 18%, Ir 5%).
The cash costs include direct operating costs and exclude royalty tax.
A. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW
Health, safety and environment
The Company is pleased to report that no significant occupational health or environmental incidents occurred during the quarter and the Doornbosch operation achieved the significant industry milestone of nine years Lost-time Injury ("LTI") free during June 2021.
Impact of COVID-19 and South African Government imposed lockdown regulations
The final quarter of the financial year saw the emergence of a third, more transmissible, wave of COVID-19 infections in the country during May 2021. The Company's overall COVID-19 cases increased to 103 since the start of the pandemic, of which 85 employees have now returned to work. Unfortunately, we sadly lost a colleague from our Western operations, due to COVID-19 related complications. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, as well as those that worked closely with him at the plant.
The Level 4 lockdown restrictions announced by the South African President on 27 June 2021 have not had any direct impact on our operations but management continues to monitor the situation and to implement measures for both the corporate office and operations to limit interaction and exposure where possible. Currently, all plants continue to operate at full capacity and in accordance with all legislated safety and occupational regulations pertaining to the industry and country as a whole.
Operational performance
SDO produced 16,289 ounces in Q4, which whilst a slight decrease compared to 17,420 ounces in Q3 FY2021 was in line with management's projections for the quarter, enabling the SDO to deliver 70,043 PGM ounces for the financial year, being a little over our expected target.
The PGM feed tons increased by 2% quarter on quarter with a solid performance from operations with most plants achieving higher than planned treatment rates during the period. The treatment of RoM material increased by approximately 55% as the supply to both the Mooinooi and Lannex operations by the host mines have improved significantly during the past quarter.
Both the 4% decrease in PGM feed grade and the 3% decrease in PGM Recovery efficiency compared to the previous quarter were largely associated with the significant increase in open cast RoM material treated at Mooinooi and Lannex, with open cast material typically being more oxidised and having a lower PGM grade and recovery potential than current dump sources. Based on the current plant feed sources, management's philosophy is to ensure that operations balance PGM recoveries versus mass pull and concentrate quality, with PGM recovery expected to remain in the 52% to 54% range during the next financial year.
Total SDO cash costs increased in rand and dollar terms quarter-on-quarter by 16% and 22% respectively to ZAR12,892/ounce and $912/ounce (Q3: ZAR11,161/ounce and $745/ounce). The ZAR:USD exchange rate strengthened 6% during the quarter, which impacted the dollar cost increase, and the lower quarter-on-quarter PGM ounces which impacted unit costs in both rand and dollar. Combined, the effect was approximately $110/ounce increase in SDO cash cost per ounce.
As reported in the previous period, the higher costs associated with mitigating the impact of initial lower RoM and current arisings tonnages at some of the host mines, and to secure additional RoM sources at Mooinooi, impacted negatively on operating costs and is expected to remain a factor up to the end of the calendar year. The 15% electricity tariff increase became effective in April 2021, further impacting cash costs.
SDO incurred capital expenditure of ZAR33.7 million ($2.4 million) during the quarter, which is aligned with planned capital project schedules.
Operational focus areas
In light of the higher cash costs in Q3 and Q4, management remains focused on initiatives to optimise mining costs and associated equipment hire for blending of feed sources. While the host mine RoM production remains affected at selected sites, management continues to balance the impact of higher operating costs in the short to medium terms against the impact on life of mine of operations, while ensuring stable PGM ounce production at operations.
After experiencing some post-commissioning challenges with instability and chokes on the new Mooinooi fines classification and fine chrome recovery circuit, the plant team has been optimising the circuit and has made significant improvements during recent months with operations expected to stabilise and start to realise benefits during H1 FY2022.
In terms of improving the stability of power supply to operations and to minimise resultant intermittent operational downtime experienced at some operations, specific power mitigation strategies have been developed with conceptual designs completed during recent months for those operations most significantly affected and roll-out is anticipated to commence during the next financial year.
Operational opportunities
The execution of the MF2 project at Lesedi to improve the upgrading and recovery of PGMs is progressing well and the project remains on track to start contributing towards production from early 2022.
In addition, the Tweefontein MF2 project at the Eastern operations is also now progressing with the project anticipated to commission during the second half of the 2022 calendar year.
B. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Financial performance
Revenue (4E) for the quarter decreased 20% from $55.3 million to $44.1 million as a result of both the moderately lower ounce production and the significant reduction in the realised basket price quarter-on-quarter. The gross basket price for the quarter decreased 11% from $4,576/ounce in Q3 to $4,059/ounce in Q4 due mainly to the 19% and 5% drop in rhodium and platinum prices received respectively.
General and administrative costs increased quarter-on-quarter from $0.57 million to $0.64 million. These costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR and are impacted by the exchange rate fluctuations over the reporting period.
The Group cash balance decreased slightly from $102.1 million to $101.1 million during the quarter. Cash generated from operations before working capital movements was $29.0 million with net changes in working capital amounting to $14.7 million, which is mainly due to the change in trade debtors. Trade debtors arise from the concentrate delivered in the quarter but only paid for in the following quarter as per the concentrate off take agreements. The decrease in basket price and lower ounce production resulted in a lower trade debtors balance quarter-on-quarter.
The second provisional income tax payment for the six months to 30 June 2021 of $29.1 million, and the second provisional Mineral Royalty tax for the same period of $6.2 million were paid in June 2021. Furthermore, dividend withholding tax of $0.53 million was paid to the authorities with an additional $1.0 million dividend withholding tax payable at the end of July 2021. The Company also paid a Windfall Dividend of $14.3 million to shareholders during the current quarter.
The Group spent $2.4 million on capital for the quarter.
Group cash costs per 4E PGM ounce increased 15% in ZAR from ZAR11,571/ounce ($773/ounce) to ZAR13,302/ounce ($941/ounce), Group EBITDA decreased from $58.7 million to $28.7 million and net profit decreased from $41.3 million to $14.7 million as a result of the lower ounces produced and the lower basket price achieved.
C. MINERAL ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND OPENCAST MINING PROJECTS
Volspruit Platinum Opportunity
Detail design for the Permitting Applications has been completed and specialist studies in terms of updating the EIA and Water Use License applications, as part of the overall process to conclude the final project authorisations, are in progress.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:19:04 UTC.