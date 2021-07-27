Quarterly Report: 30 June 2021 07/27/2021 | 04:20am EDT Send by mail :

27 July 2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited ("Sylvania", the "Company" or the "Group") Fourth Quarter Report to 30 June 2021 Sylvania (AIM: SLP) is pleased to announce the results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 ("Q4" or the "quarter"). Unless otherwise stated, the consolidated financial information contained in this report is presented in United States Dollars ("USD"). Achievements Sylvania Dump Operations ("SDO") delivered 16,289 4E PGM ounces in Q4 (Q3: 17,420 ounces) achieving an annual production of 70,043 4E PGM ounces (FY2020 69,026 ounces);

SDO recorded $48.4 million net revenue for the quarter (Q3: $74.2 million);

Group EBITDA of $28.7 million (Q3: $58.7 million), noting the boost the spike in the Rhodium price had on Q3 revenue and earnings which has pulled back in Q4;

Net profit of $14.7 million (Q3: $41.3 million); and

Cash balance of $101.1 million (Q3: $102.1 million) after payment of the second provisional income tax and royalty tax charges ($35.3 million) as well as the Windfall dividend ($14.3 million). Challenges Lower PGM feed grades and recovery potential associated with significant increase in open cast RoM sources received during the quarter. This balance will be addressed with PGM recovery expected to remain in the 52% to 54% range during the next financial year; and

Higher costs associated with the securing of and the logistics around additional RoM sources at Mooinooi has impacted overall operating costs. Opportunities Lesedi secondary milling and flotation ("MF2") project execution progressing well and on track to start contributing towards production from early H2 FY2022;

Development of the Tweefontein MF2 project has commenced with commissioning anticipated during H1 FY2023;

Power mitigation strategies have been developed with conceptual designs completed for operations most significantly affected by stability of power supply and interruptions during the past year with roll-out anticipated to commence in FY2022; and

roll-out anticipated to commence in FY2022; and The Group remains debt free and continues to maintain strong cash reserves to allow for funding of capital expansion and process optimisation projects; the safeguarding of employees during these times of uncertainty; upgrading the Group's exploration and evaluation assets and returning value to all stakeholders. Commenting on the Q4 results, Sylvania's CEO, Jaco Prinsloo said: "Reflecting back on the past year, I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving the annual production of 70,043 4E PGM ounces for the financial year. Whilst PGM production in Q4 was slightly lower than the previous quarter, production of 16,289 4E PGM ounces was in line with management projections and was a robust contribution to our full year production. "Whilst the record profits realised in Q3 were boosted by the spike in the price of rhodium and its effect on our basket price, we have seen quite a pull-back in the rhodium price in recent months which has inevitably impacted the Group's revenue and profit for Q4. Noting that our full annual financial statements are due to be published in September, an annual dividend will be considered by the Board at its August meeting." "In terms of COVID-19, the Company continues its efforts to moderate the effects of the virus on our employees and I am proud of the continued individual and collective efforts to ensure both the health and safety of all our employees and to limit the impact on production. Our thoughts are with all those that have lost loved ones or have been impacted by this pandemic. "Finally, the Board acknowledges that the recent spate of civil unrest experienced in two of the country's provinces in the second week of July may have been unsettling for investors, as it has been for most South Africans. Fortunately, none of our operations were impacted by this unrest and although the earlier protests were not in the provinces where our operations are located, management still continues to monitor the situation closely, particularly from a supply chain point of view and to ensure that all potential risks are assessed and mitigated in this regard." USD ZAR Unit Unaudited Unit Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2021 % Change % Change Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Production 644,087 635,153 -1% T Plant Feed T -1% 635,153 644,087 2.14 1.95 -9% g/t Feed Head Grade g/t -9% 1.95 2.14 317,883 323,012 2% T PGM Plant Feed Tons T 2% 323,012 317,883 3.21 3.07 -4% g/t PGM Plant Feed Grade g/t -4% 3.07 3.21 53.05% 51.22% -3% % PGM Plant Recovery % -3% 51.22% 53.05% 17,420 16,289 -6% Oz Total 4E PGMs Oz -6% 16,289 17,420 23,618 21,180 -10% Oz Total 6E PGMs Oz -10% 21,180 23,618 4,576 4,059 -11% $/oz Gross basket price1 R/oz -17% 56,420 67,874 Financials2 55,310 44,112 -20% $'000 Revenue (4E) R'000 -25% 623,635 828,149 3,899 4,088 5% $'000 Revenue (by-products including R'000 -1% 57,792 58,381 base metals) 15,031 246 -98% $'000 Sales adjustments R'000 -98% 3,476 225,056 74,240 48,446 -35% $'000 Net revenue R'000 -38% 684,903 1,111,586 13,078 14,929 14% $'000 Direct operating costs R'000 8% 211,057 195,821 573 636 11% $'000 General and administrative costs R'000 5% 8,996 8,574 58,736 28,741 -51% $'000 Group EBITDA R'000 -54% 406,320 879,453 382 395 3% $'000 Net Interest R'000 -2% 5,585 5,716 41,316 14,739 -64% $'000 Net profit R'000 -66% 208,373 618,637 1,627 2,382 46% $'000 Capital Expenditure R'000 38% 33,680 24,363 102,118 101,123 -1% $'000 Cash Balance R'000 -3% 1,452,377 1,502,247 R/$ Ave R/$ rate R/$ -6% 14.14 14.97 R/$ Spot R/$ rate R/$ -2% 14.36 14.71 Unit Cost/Efficiencies 745 912 22% $/oz SDO Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3 R/oz 16% 12,892 11,161 550 701 27% $/oz SDO Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3 R/oz 20% 9,915 8,232 773 941 22% $/oz Group Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3 R/oz 15% 13,302 11,571 570 724 27% $/oz Group Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3 R/oz 20% 10,231 8,534 923 1,239 34% $/oz All-in sustaining cost (4E) R/oz 27% 17,510 13,815 1,027 1,339 30% $/oz All-in cost (4E) R/oz 23% 18,935 15,375 The Sylvania cash generating subsidiaries are incorporated in South Africa with the functional currency of these operations being ZAR. Revenues from the sale of PGMs are incurred in USD and then converted into ZAR. The Group's reporting currency is USD as the parent company is incorporated in Bermuda. Corporate and general and administration costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR. The gross basket price in the table is the June 2021 gross basket used for revenue recognition of ounces delivered in Q4, before penalties/smelting costs and applying the contractual payability. Revenue (6E) for Q4, before adjustments is $48.1 million (6E prill split is Pt 50%, Pd 18%, Rh 9%, Au 0.3%, Ru 18%, Ir 5%). The cash costs include direct operating costs and exclude royalty tax. A. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW Health, safety and environment The Company is pleased to report that no significant occupational health or environmental incidents occurred during the quarter and the Doornbosch operation achieved the significant industry milestone of nine years Lost-time Injury ("LTI") free during June 2021. Impact of COVID-19 and South African Government imposed lockdown regulations The final quarter of the financial year saw the emergence of a third, more transmissible, wave of COVID-19 infections in the country during May 2021. The Company's overall COVID-19 cases increased to 103 since the start of the pandemic, of which 85 employees have now returned to work. Unfortunately, we sadly lost a colleague from our Western operations, due to COVID-19 related complications. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, as well as those that worked closely with him at the plant. The Level 4 lockdown restrictions announced by the South African President on 27 June 2021 have not had any direct impact on our operations but management continues to monitor the situation and to implement measures for both the corporate office and operations to limit interaction and exposure where possible. Currently, all plants continue to operate at full capacity and in accordance with all legislated safety and occupational regulations pertaining to the industry and country as a whole. Operational performance SDO produced 16,289 ounces in Q4, which whilst a slight decrease compared to 17,420 ounces in Q3 FY2021 was in line with management's projections for the quarter, enabling the SDO to deliver 70,043 PGM ounces for the financial year, being a little over our expected target. The PGM feed tons increased by 2% quarter on quarter with a solid performance from operations with most plants achieving higher than planned treatment rates during the period. The treatment of RoM material increased by approximately 55% as the supply to both the Mooinooi and Lannex operations by the host mines have improved significantly during the past quarter. Both the 4% decrease in PGM feed grade and the 3% decrease in PGM Recovery efficiency compared to the previous quarter were largely associated with the significant increase in open cast RoM material treated at Mooinooi and Lannex, with open cast material typically being more oxidised and having a lower PGM grade and recovery potential than current dump sources. Based on the current plant feed sources, management's philosophy is to ensure that operations balance PGM recoveries versus mass pull and concentrate quality, with PGM recovery expected to remain in the 52% to 54% range during the next financial year. Total SDO cash costs increased in rand and dollar terms quarter-on-quarter by 16% and 22% respectively to ZAR12,892/ounce and $912/ounce (Q3: ZAR11,161/ounce and $745/ounce). The ZAR:USD exchange rate strengthened 6% during the quarter, which impacted the dollar cost increase, and the lower quarter-on-quarter PGM ounces which impacted unit costs in both rand and dollar. Combined, the effect was approximately $110/ounce increase in SDO cash cost per ounce. As reported in the previous period, the higher costs associated with mitigating the impact of initial lower RoM and current arisings tonnages at some of the host mines, and to secure additional RoM sources at Mooinooi, impacted negatively on operating costs and is expected to remain a factor up to the end of the calendar year. The 15% electricity tariff increase became effective in April 2021, further impacting cash costs. SDO incurred capital expenditure of ZAR33.7 million ($2.4 million) during the quarter, which is aligned with planned capital project schedules. Operational focus areas In light of the higher cash costs in Q3 and Q4, management remains focused on initiatives to optimise mining costs and associated equipment hire for blending of feed sources. While the host mine RoM production remains affected at selected sites, management continues to balance the impact of higher operating costs in the short to medium terms against the impact on life of mine of operations, while ensuring stable PGM ounce production at operations. After experiencing some post-commissioning challenges with instability and chokes on the new Mooinooi fines classification and fine chrome recovery circuit, the plant team has been optimising the circuit and has made significant improvements during recent months with operations expected to stabilise and start to realise benefits during H1 FY2022. In terms of improving the stability of power supply to operations and to minimise resultant intermittent operational downtime experienced at some operations, specific power mitigation strategies have been developed with conceptual designs completed during recent months for those operations most significantly affected and roll-out is anticipated to commence during the next financial year. Operational opportunities The execution of the MF2 project at Lesedi to improve the upgrading and recovery of PGMs is progressing well and the project remains on track to start contributing towards production from early 2022. In addition, the Tweefontein MF2 project at the Eastern operations is also now progressing with the project anticipated to commission during the second half of the 2022 calendar year. B. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Financial performance Revenue (4E) for the quarter decreased 20% from $55.3 million to $44.1 million as a result of both the moderately lower ounce production and the significant reduction in the realised basket price quarter-on-quarter. The gross basket price for the quarter decreased 11% from $4,576/ounce in Q3 to $4,059/ounce in Q4 due mainly to the 19% and 5% drop in rhodium and platinum prices received respectively. General and administrative costs increased quarter-on-quarter from $0.57 million to $0.64 million. These costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR and are impacted by the exchange rate fluctuations over the reporting period. The Group cash balance decreased slightly from $102.1 million to $101.1 million during the quarter. Cash generated from operations before working capital movements was $29.0 million with net changes in working capital amounting to $14.7 million, which is mainly due to the change in trade debtors. Trade debtors arise from the concentrate delivered in the quarter but only paid for in the following quarter as per the concentrate off take agreements. The decrease in basket price and lower ounce production resulted in a lower trade debtors balance quarter-on-quarter. The second provisional income tax payment for the six months to 30 June 2021 of $29.1 million, and the second provisional Mineral Royalty tax for the same period of $6.2 million were paid in June 2021. Furthermore, dividend withholding tax of $0.53 million was paid to the authorities with an additional $1.0 million dividend withholding tax payable at the end of July 2021. The Company also paid a Windfall Dividend of $14.3 million to shareholders during the current quarter. The Group spent $2.4 million on capital for the quarter. Group cash costs per 4E PGM ounce increased 15% in ZAR from ZAR11,571/ounce ($773/ounce) to ZAR13,302/ounce ($941/ounce), Group EBITDA decreased from $58.7 million to $28.7 million and net profit decreased from $41.3 million to $14.7 million as a result of the lower ounces produced and the lower basket price achieved. C. MINERAL ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND OPENCAST MINING PROJECTS Volspruit Platinum Opportunity Detail design for the Permitting Applications has been completed and specialist studies in terms of updating the EIA and Water Use License applications, as part of the overall process to conclude the final project authorisations, are in progress. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

