Quarterly Report: 31 March 2022 04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29 April 2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited ("Sylvania", the "Company" or the "Group") Third Quarter Report to 31 March 2022 Sylvania (AIM: SLP) announces its results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 ("Q3" or the "quarter"). Unless otherwise stated, the consolidated financial information contained in this report is presented in United States Dollars ("USD" or "$"). Achievements • Sylvania Dump Operations ("SDO") achieved 15,840 4E PGM ounces in Q3 (Q2: 16,605 ounces).;

• SDO recorded $47.9 million net revenue for the quarter (Q2: $38.8 million), enhanced by strong PGM basket prices;

• Group EBITDA of $30.0 million (Q2: $22.3 million);

• Net profit of $21.2 million (Q2: $15.5 million);

• Group cash balance of $138.0 million (Q2: $110.1 million); and

• Lesedi plant fully operational since March 2022 following earlier tailings and water related disruptions. Challenges • PGM feed grades in ROM material remain at a lower level at the Mooinooi operation during the quarter: Investigation of potential solutions undertaken in conjunction with the host mine have proven positive. Preferred ore sources have been identified which have led to improved ROM feed grades post quarter end. This is expected to improve PGM grades and therefore production and output in the coming months; and

• Higher production costs per ounce at the operations impacted by an increase in the cost of reagents, increased fuel and transport cost and the lower ounce production quarter on quarter. Opportunities • The new Lesedi tailings storage facility ("TSF") has been completed and commissioning of the tailings deposition facility commenced in February;

• Cold commissioning of the new Lesedi MF2 project commenced during March 2022 and circuit optimisation is in progress. First slurry was treated post-period end;

• Tweefontein MF2 remains on track for commissioning H1 FY2023;

• Production is expected to increase significantly during the next quarter due to progress at Lesedi and the improvements identified post quarter end at Mooinoi; and

• The Group maintains strong cash reserves to allow funding of capital expansion and process optimisation projects, upgrading the Group's exploration and evaluation assets and returning value to all stakeholders. Commenting on the Q3 results, Sylvania's CEO, Jaco Prinsloo said: "The SDO achieved 15,840 ounces for the quarter, in line with expectations taking into account the production downtime and instability experienced at Lesedi during the first part of the quarter due to the temporary suspension of operations. Low-grade ROM resources at our Mooinooi operation continue to be addressed with the host mine, with measures identified to increase the grade post quarter end." "From a financial perspective, we benefited from a significantly stronger PGM basket price during the quarter, with net revenue increasing 24% to $47.9 million and net profit increasing 36% to $21.2 million. SDO cash costs per ounce increased, mainly due to the drop in ounces produced for the quarter as well as being impacted by higher reagent costs. SDO cash costs are expected to improve during Q4 based on higher projected ounce production." "I am expecting a strong operational performance from all operations during the final quarter of FY2022 based on initial positive results at Mooinooi to improve ROM feed grades in collaboration with our host mine, and at Lesedi, where production is expected to increase significantly during the next quarter as feed is stabilised and the MF2 circuit optimised. This should enable us to achieve the target production of 66,000 to 68,000 ounces for FY2022 as communicated earlier." USD Unit Unaudited Unit ZAR Q2 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 % Change % Change Q3 FY2022 Q2 FY2022 Production 584,620 561,110 -4% T Plant Feed T -4% 561,110 584,620 1.94 1.98 2% g/t Feed Head Grade g/t 2% 1.98 1.94 295,011 300,869 2% T PGM Plant Feed Tons T 2% 300,869 295,011 3.17 3.17 0% g/t PGM Plant Feed Grade g/t 0% 3.17 3.17 55.20% 51.59% -7% % PGM Plant Recovery % -7% 51.59% 55.20% 16,605 15,840 -5% Oz Total 4E PGMs Oz -5% 15,840 16,605 21,431 20,080 -6% Oz Total 6E PGMs Oz -6% 20,080 21,431 2,710 3,327 23% $/oz 4E Gross basket price1 R/oz 21% 50,654 41,831 Financials2 32,955 38,462 17% $'000 Revenue (4E) R'000 15% 585,639 508,797 2,824 3,004 6% $'000 Revenue (by-products including base metals) R'000 5% 45,743 43,596 2,984 6,415 115% $'000 Sales adjustments R'000 112% 97,671 46,073 38,763 47,881 24% $'000 Net revenue R'000 22% 729,054 598,466 13,393 14,270 7% $'000 Direct operating costs R'000 5% 217,284 206,331 735 751 2% $'000 General and administrative costs R'000 1% 11,442 11,348 22,331 30,009 34% $'000 Group EBITDA R'000 33% 456,929 344,769 12 424 3,433% $'000 Net Interest R'000 3,410% 6,459 184 15,518 21,165 36% $'000 Net profit R'000 35% 322,275 239,581 4,274 4,241 -1% $'000 Capital Expenditure R'000 -2% 64,580 65,993 110,062 138,037 25% $'000 Cash Balance R'000 15% 2,020,382 1,755,066 R/$ Ave R/$ rate R/$ -1% 15.23 15.44 R/$ Spot R/$ rate R/$ -8% 14.64 15.95 Unit Cost/Efficiencies 772 839 9% $/oz SDO Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3 R/oz 7% 12,770 11,915 598 662 11% $/oz SDO Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3 R/oz 9% 10,074 9,231 832 938 13% $/oz Group Cash Cost Per 4E PGM oz3 R/oz 11% 14,287 12,844 645 740 15% $/oz Group Cash Cost Per 6E PGM oz3 R/oz 13% 11,270 9,951 968 1,141 18% $/oz All-in sustaining cost (4E) R/oz 16% 17,368 14,942 1,192 1,379 16% $/oz All-in cost (4E) R/oz 14% 21,002 18,397 The Sylvania cash generating subsidiaries are incorporated in South Africa with the functional currency of these operations being ZAR. Revenues from the sale of PGMs are incurred in USD and then converted into ZAR. The Group's reporting currency is USD as the parent company is incorporated in Bermuda. Corporate and general and administration costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR. 1 The gross basket price in the table is the March 2022 gross 4E basket used for revenue recognition of ounces delivered in Q3 FY2022, before penalties/smelting costs and applying the contractual payability, while historic gross basket price quoted in earlier announcements included revenue from 6E elements. 2 Revenue (6E) for Q3, before adjustments is $41.3 million (6E prill split is Pt 50%, Pd 19%, Rh 9%, Au 0.3%, Ru 16%, Ir 5%). Revenue excludes profit/loss on foreign exchange. 3 The cash costs include direct operating costs and exclude royalty tax and EDEP payments. A. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW Health, safety and environment The Company is pleased to report that no significant occupational health or environmental incidents occurred during the quarter and the Doornbosch operation remains nine-years Lost-time Injury ("LTI") free, while Lesedi achieved the milestone of two-years LTI-free during the period and Lannex remains one-year LTI-free. Operational performance The SDO delivered 15,840 4E PGM ounces for the quarter, a 5% decrease quarter-on-quarter, but in line with expectations. The ROM ore feed grade challenges at Mooinooi and production interruptions and instability continued through the quarter at Lesedi as reported on in the half year results, with operational improvements to mitigate these challenges detailed below. PGM Plant feed tonnages increased 2% compared with the previous quarter. While the PGM plant feed grade remained consistent the PGM recovery efficiency decreased 7% during the period, which contributed towards the 5% lower PGM ounce production for the quarter. The PGM recovery efficiency was primarily impacted by a higher ratio of more oxidised open cast ROM sources at Mooinooi as well as oxidised current arisings at Millsell during the period. SDO operating cash costs per 4E PGM ounce increased in rand and dollar terms quarter-on-quarter by 7% and 9% respectively to ZAR12,770/ounce and $839/ounce (Q2: ZAR11,915/ounce and $772/ounce) mainly as a result of the lower ounce production in Q3. The total operating costs were in line with the previous quarter and increased slightly as a result of annual increases in reagents, increased fuel and transport cost and the lower ounce production quarter on quarter. The average ZAR:USD exchange rate depreciated by 1% during the quarter. The Group incurred capital expenditure of ZAR64.6 million ($4.2 million), which is aligned with planned capital project schedules, the majority of which related to the newly commissioned Lesedi TSF and Lesedi MF2 projects. Capital expenditure was also incurred for the Doornbosch and Mooinooi TSF projects that are in progress. Operational focus areas The new Lesedi TSF was successfully commissioned during March 2022 while monitoring of the old Lesedi tailings dam, which is in a safe and stable condition, continues. The commissioning of the new TSF has allowed for the Lesedi plant to return to full operation with the focus on ramping up production during Q4 as the recently commissioned MF2 circuit is being optimised and is expected to contribute to improved efficiencies and ounces going forward. While the low ROM grade at the Mooinooi plant has persisted throughout the quarter, significant technical work and source testing together with the host mine has progressed satisfactorily to a point where the preferred ore sources have been identified. Post the reporting period, improved ROM feed grades were observed during April 2022 and an improvement in PGM grade is expected to manifest throughout the months going forward with improved production and output for Q4 at the Mooinooi plant. Operational opportunities Construction of the Tweefontein MF2 Plant continues and is on target to be commissioned during the latter part of Q2 FY2023. Focus remains on areas of continuous improvement through all SDO Operations, on both the Eastern and Western Limbs. Impact of COVID-19 and South African Government imposed lockdown regulations During the quarter, the South African Government imposed State of Disaster was lifted and thus the lockdown regulations imposed on the nation were eased further. The Company reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 during the quarter, totalling 142 since the start of the pandemic. Sylvania continues to encourage our employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the intent to limit the impact and spread of the virus, whilst remaining cognisant that vaccines are a personal choice. Management continues to monitor the situation and to implement measures for both the corporate office and operations to limit interaction and exposure where possible and the Employee Assistance Program ("EAP") implemented for all Sylvania's employees, immediate family members as well as those living in the same household, continues to enhance the corporate culture of caring and wellness amongst our staff. B. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Financial performance Despite lower ounce production, revenue (4E) for the quarter increased 17% to $38.5 million (Q2: $33.0 million) on the back of the higher basket price in March applied to record revenue for the quarter. Net revenue for the quarter, which includes base metals and by-products, and the quarter-on-quarter sales adjustment, increased 24%. The average 4E gross basket price for Q3 was $3,327/ounce against $2,710/ounce in Q2. Group cash costs per 4E PGM ounce increased by 11% in rand from ZAR12,844/ounce to ZAR14,287/ounce and increased 13% in dollar terms from $832/ounce in the previous quarter to $938/ounce during Q3. General and administrative costs increased quarter-on-quarter from $0.74 million to $0.75 million. These costs are incurred in USD, GBP and ZAR and are impacted by the exchange rate fluctuations over the reporting period. Group EBITDA increased from $22.3 million to $30.0 million and net profit increased from $15.5 million to $21.2 million as a result of the increase in the basket price. The Group cash balance increased from $110.1 million to $138.0 million during the quarter. Cash generated from operations before working capital movements, was $31.0 million with net changes in working capital amounting to a decrease of $1.0 million. The net decrease in working capital is the combined effect of an increase in trade receivables ($3.8 million) mainly due to an increase in basket price, and an increase in trade payables ($2.8 million). The Group spent $4.2 million on capital during the current quarter. Post period end, the Company paid a Windfall Dividend of 2.25p per Ordinary Share ($8.3 million) to shareholders on the register on 4 March 2022. Dividend withholding tax amounting to $1.1 million on dividends declared internally will be paid in Q4 as a result of dividends declared at the end of Q3. Provisional income tax and mineral royalties' tax will also be payable in June 2022 at rates of 28% and 7% respectively. C. MINERAL ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND OPENCAST MINING PROJECTS Volspruit Platinum Opportunity The final reporting of the fieldwork completed in the second quarter is underway and will form part of the applications for the mandated outstanding authorisations. The amendment to the approved Environmental Impact Assessment and the application for a Water Use License are running concurrently and are due to be submitted to the relevant authorities before the end of the calendar year. A process of review and restating of the JORC compliant resource is near completion with the final reporting of the work due in the fourth quarter. Further metallurgical test work for PGM flotation is required to determine the recovery potential and payability on a revised plant feed grade following the redefined resource, forming part of the current study scope. A Preliminary Economic Assessment will determine the current feasibility status of the project, which will be reported at the financial year end. Northern Limb Projects With the current drilling programme completed during the second quarter, all logging and sampling of the drilled core were completed during Q3. The final laboratory report of the submitted samples is expected during Q4, with the mandatory QAQC process (the process used to measure and assure the quality of the product) to follow. Additional relogging on historically drilled core, applying the new geological interpretation, has been commissioned during Q3 to apply the revised interpretation to previously drilled core, which is expected to increase the confidence in the geological model. The resource estimation of the target areas, including the relogged drill core, will be completed in July 2022, as previously reported. The results of the current resource classification will be released to the market when available. Grasvally Following the signing of an amended Sale Agreement on 3 November 2021, whereby Sylvania sold its 74% share in Grasvally Chrome Mine (Pty) Ltd to a 100% empowerment company, the parties are in the process of finalising the requirements for the final conditions precedent to be fulfilled, which include an application for ministerial consent for the Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED 04:02a QUARTERLY REPORT : 31 March 2022 PU 03/03 SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 02/21 SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation PU 02/21 SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Interim Financial Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 PU 02/21 Earnings Flash (SLP.L) SYLVANIA PLATINUM Posts Fiscal H1 EPS $0.089 MT 02/21 Sylvania Platinum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,.. CI 02/21 Sylvania Platinum Limited Declares Windfall Dividend for the Calendar Year 2021, Payabl.. CI 02/04 NOTICE OF RESULTS : Interim Report PU 02/01 Best of the brokers AQ 01/31 QUARTERLY REPORT : 31 December 2021 PU