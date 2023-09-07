REPORTING SCOPE

This 2023 annual report presents a review of the financial, operational and non-financial performance of Sylvania Platinum Limited (Sylvania, the Company or the Group) for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023. The report seeks to provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's financial performance, operational achievements and non-financial performanceto elucidate the Company's business model and investment proposition, demonstrating how capital is strategically deployed in the value creation process.

The reporting scope extends beyond financial data, encompassing sustainability efforts, corporate governance practices, and the Company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility. The report includes extensive information regarding the Company's sustainability goals, performance metrics and initiatives, demonstrating the Company's dedication to creating long-term value for shareholders while simultaneously contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. This annual report is intended to serve as a valuable resource for our stakeholders, enabling them to assess our organization's financial health, operational efficiency, and our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices. The Company's non-financial performance reporting is guided by the parameters of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The consolidated financial statements, set out on pages 42 to 86, were approved on 6 September 2023. They include the Company's financial results and were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The consolidated financial statements represent the ongoing activities of the Sylvania Group.

Throughout the report, financial data is reported in United States Dollars ($/USD), unless otherwise stated. The Company is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (AIM), and in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies (the AIM Rules), has chosen to adopt the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) Corporate Governance Code 2018 for Smaller Companies. In accordance with the AIM Rules, this was adopted and implemented from September 2018, and a summary is available on the Company's website (www.sylvaniaplatinum.com). The corporate governance statement may be found on page 31 of this report.

3