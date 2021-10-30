Log in
    SLP   BMG864081044

SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED

(SLP)
Sylvania Platinum (SLP) : Initiation - Massive free cash flows post-spike in PGM prices

10/30/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Edison Investment Research Limited Sylvania Platinum (SLP): Initiation - Massive free cash flows post-spike in PGM prices 30-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

London, UK, 30 October 2021

Sylvania Platinum (SLP): Initiation - Massive free cash flows post-spike in PGM prices

Sylvania Platinum's (SLP) core business is the production of low-risk platinum group metals (PGM) from chrome tailings dump retreatment in South Africa (SA). The business is high margin, reflecting a low-cost base and in FY21 it benefited from the surge in PGM prices, which have since moderated with a sharp dip in Q122 and are now firming up again. The company's large net cash position and highly cash-generative nature, even post the spike in PGM prices in 2021, positions it well for attractive dividends, high cash generation and possible corporate action.

Sylvania's business has a favourable cost base. It has low labour intensity, high efficiency of 116oz PGM per employee pa (vs Anglo Platinum at 78oz PGM per employee pa), surface-only operations (low-cost vs underground mining), a long life and the lowest cash cost/oz in the SA peer group. Alongside the group's strong cash generation, this leads us to a valuation of 175p/share, including 163p/share for the producing operations and a carrying value of 12p/share for its E&E assets, representing more than 60% upside from current levels. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

René Hochreiter +44 (0)20 3077 5700 mining@edisongroup.com

Charlie Gibson +44 (0)20 3077 5700 mining@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1244745 30-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

