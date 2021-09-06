Sylvania Platinum : Tailings Dam Risk Mitigation Measures

1 Introduction

Following some unfortunate disasters associated with tailings dam failures in South America during recent years, there has been widespread international concern about the safety of such and similar facilities in South Africa. These concerns are often linked to the impact of a flow slide failure of a Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF"), which could result in significant environmental damage, damage to property, loss of production and/or loss of life.

Based on input and recommendation from the Sylvania Board, a study was launched to compare Sylvania's existing management systems and risk factors to those of typical South American tailings dams in order to ensure that learnings from recent TSF failures are taken into account and that the Company's existing strategy in terms of TSF management and safety remains adequate and effective.

The purpose of this document is to report on the risk profile, risk drivers and relevant management and controls on the Tailings Storage Facilities ("TSFs-") of the Sylvania Dump Operations in South Africa. The document includes a review of the relevant lines of responsibility and accountability, liability, legal framework, continuous review of operating performance linked to the risk profile on the TSFs.

This document deals specifically with the Chromite Tailings Dams operated and managed by Sylvania in South Africa.

2 Technical Causes of Failure - a Case Study of Feijão Dam I1 in South America

Shortly after the TSF failure incident at Córrego do Feijão Iron Ore Mine in Brazil on 25 January 2019, a panel of four experts in geotechnical engineering with special expertise in water and tailings dams was commissioned by Vale to investigate the technical causes of failure of the TSF.

The Panel was instructed to use its expertise and professional judgment to review and assess requested relevant data and technical information to determine the technical cause(s) of the Dam I failure.

The Panel relied on assistance from consultants to review historical data and documents, evaluate specific subject areas, conduct field and laboratory testing, and engage in computer modelling.

The following summary of findings was included in the report, explaining the history that created the conditions for instability in the dam:

A design that resulted in a steep upstream constructed slope;

Water management within the tailings impoundment that at times allowed ponded water to get close to the crest of the dam, resulting in the deposition of weak tailings near the crest;

A setback in the design that pushed the upper portions of the slope over weaker fine tailings;

A lack of significant internal drainage that resulted in a persistently high water level in the dam, particularly in the toe region;

High iron content, resulting in heavy tailings with bonding between particles. This bonding created stiff tailings that were potentially very brittle if triggered to become undrained; and

1 Extract from Report of the Expert Panel on the Technical Causes of the Failure of Feijão Dam I, by Peter K. Robertson, Ph.D. (Chair), Lucas de Melo, Ph.D., David J. Williams, Ph.D. and G. Ward Wilson, Ph.D.

3 | P a g e