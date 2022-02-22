Log in
    SYM   AU0000190167

SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SYM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:39 am
5.54 AUD   -1.25%
Appendix 4D - Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
1H22 Investor Presentation
PU
Symbio Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Symbio : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report and Accounts

02/22/2022
For personal use only

Symbio Holdings Limited | ABN 37 118 699 853 Appendix 4D (ASX Listing rule 4.2A.3)

Half year report for the period ended 31 December 2021

1.

Reporting periods

Current reporting period

1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Previous corresponding reporting period

1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020

2.

Results for announcement to the market

% Change

$'000

2.1 Group Revenue from ordinary activities

-9.3%

to

101,617

Revenue from ordinary activities - continuing operations

-3.2%

to

99,248

Revenue from ordinary activities - discontinued

n/a

2,369

operations

2.2 Group Profit after tax from ordinary activities

67.3%

to

11,052

attributable to members

Profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to

-0.6%

to

4,471

members - continuing operations

Profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to

n/a

6,581

members - discontinued operations

2.3 Group Net profit for the period attributable to

67.3%

to

11,052

members

Net profit for the period attributable to members -

-0.6%

to

4,471

continuing operations

Net profit for the period attributable to members -

n/a

6,581

discontinued operations

2.4 Dividend information

Amount per

Franked amount

security

per security

2021 interim dividend (paid 1 April 2021)

3.30 cents

3.30 cents

2021 final dividend (paid 30 September 2021)

4.30 cents

4.30 cents

2022 interim dividend

3.30 cents

3.30 cents

2.5 FY2022 interim dividend eligibility

Record date

3 March 2022

Payment date

31 March 2022

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is not in place for this dividend.

©Symbio Holdings Ltd 2021. ABN 37 118 699 853

1

For personal use only

2.6 Brief explanation

Additional Information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Director's Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 lodged with this document.

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

3.

Net tangible assets (NTA) per security

90.17 cents

57.16 cents

*calculated based on excluding goodwill and intangibles, and those goodwill and intangible balances held in assets classified as held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position. Right-of-use assets, deferred tax asset and deferred tax liabilities have been included in calculation of NTA.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 annual financial report of Symbio Holdings Limited and any public disclosures made by Symbio Holdings Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001.

This Appendix 4D and accompanying consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 have been independently reviewed and are not subject to any disputes or qualifications. The Independent Auditor's Review Report is included in the attached consolidated financial statements.

©Symbio Holdings Ltd 2021. ABN 37 118 699 853

2

For personal use only

Financial Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

This report is to be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Financial Report

For personal use only

Contents

Directors' report......................................................................................................................

5

Auditor's independence declaration.......................................................................................

9

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income........

10

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position……................................................

11

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.................................................................

12

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity......................................................

13

Notes to the consolidated financial statements......................................................................

14

Directors' declaration.............................................................................................................

29

Independent auditor's review report to the members.............................................................

30

©Symbio Holdings Ltd 2021. ABN 37 118 699 853

4

For personal use only

Directors' Report - For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Director's report

Your directors present this report, together with the financial statements of Symbio Holdings Ltd (the Company or Symbio) and its controlled entities (the Group or Consolidated Group), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

The Directors of Symbio in office during the half-year and at the date of this report were:

Directors

Period of directorship

Anne Ward

Non-executive Director & Chairman

Since 22 July 2021

Terry Cuthbertson

Non-executive Director & Chairman

From March 2006 to 22 July 2021

Michael Boorne

Non-executive Director

Since December 2006

Andy Fung

Non-executive Director

Since March 2006

David Stewart

Non-executive Director

Since August 2019

Gail Pemberton

Non-executive Director

Since September 2020

Rene Sugo

Executive Director & CEO

Since March 2006

Company Secretary

Catherine Ly

Appointed July 2006

Review and results of operations

As at 31 December 2021, Symbio has classified the conference business operating under the Express Virtual Meetings brand as a discontinued operation, as Symbio entered into a sales agreement with Boardroom Ventures Pty Ltd. On 31 January 2022, the sale was completed. The results of the discontinued operations classification also include the previously announced sale of part of the direct business, which was completed on 9 August 2021.

The continuing business of Symbio shows an increase in gross profit* to $46.6m (HY2021: $42.9m). Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the Group overall (for both continuing and discontinued operations) has increased by 67.3% to $11.1m (HY2021: $6.6m) with basic Earnings per share (EPS)# increasing to

13.05 cents per share (FY2021: 7.83 cents per share). Underlying EBITDA of $17.9m^ is a decrease of 9.1% from HY2021. The Company has declared an interim dividend of 3.30 cents per share (HY2021: 3.30 cents). The following table summarises key financial metrics for the period:

Half-year ended

Half-year ended

% Change

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue from continuing operations

99,248

102,538

-3.2%

Revenue from discontinued operations

2,369

9,528

n/a

Group Consolidated Revenue

101,617

112,066

-9.3%

Gross profit from continuing operations*

46,556

42,894

+8.5%

Gross profit from discontinued operations*

2,002

6,792

n/a

Group Consolidated Gross profit*

48,558

49,686

-2.3%

NPAT from continuing operations

4,471

4,497

-0.6%

NPAT from discontinued operations

6,581

2,108

n/a

Group Consolidated NPAT

11,052

6,605

+67.3%

EPS#

13.05 cents

7.83 cents

+66.7%

Dividends

3.30 cents

3.30 cents

-

*Gross profit calculated using Revenue less Network and communication expenses

^Underlying EBITDA: excludes restructure and impairment costs, gain or loss on sale of businesses, net interest, share scheme costs, acquisition costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation

  • Total from both continuing and discontinued operations

©Symbio Holdings Ltd 2021. ABN 37 118 699 853

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Symbio Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
