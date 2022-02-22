Symbio : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report and Accounts

Additional Information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Director's Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 lodged with this document.
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
3.
Net tangible assets (NTA) per security
90.17 cents
57.16 cents
*calculated based on excluding goodwill and intangibles, and those goodwill and intangible balances held in assets classified as held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position. Right-of-use assets, deferred tax asset and deferred tax liabilities have been included in calculation of NTA.
This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 annual financial report of Symbio Holdings Limited and any public disclosures made by Symbio Holdings Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001.
This Appendix 4D and accompanying consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 have been independently reviewed and are not subject to any disputes or qualifications. The Independent Auditor's Review Report is included in the attached consolidated financial statements.
Directors' Report - For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Director's report
Your directors present this report, together with the financial statements of Symbio Holdings Ltd (the Company or Symbio) and its controlled entities (the Group or Consolidated Group), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
The Directors of Symbio in office during the half-year and at the date of this report were:
Directors
Period of directorship
Anne Ward
Non-executive Director & Chairman
Since 22 July 2021
Terry Cuthbertson
Non-executive Director & Chairman
From March 2006 to 22 July 2021
Michael Boorne
Non-executive Director
Since December 2006
Andy Fung
Non-executive Director
Since March 2006
David Stewart
Non-executive Director
Since August 2019
Gail Pemberton
Non-executive Director
Since September 2020
Rene Sugo
Executive Director & CEO
Since March 2006
Company Secretary
Catherine Ly
Appointed July 2006
Review and results of operations
As at 31 December 2021, Symbio has classified the conference business operating under the Express Virtual Meetings brand as a discontinued operation, as Symbio entered into a sales agreement with Boardroom Ventures Pty Ltd. On 31 January 2022, the sale was completed. The results of the discontinued operations classification also include the previously announced sale of part of the direct business, which was completed on 9 August 2021.
The continuing business of Symbio shows an increase in gross profit* to $46.6m (HY2021: $42.9m). Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the Group overall (for both continuing and discontinued operations) has increased by 67.3% to $11.1m (HY2021: $6.6m) with basic Earnings per share (EPS)# increasing to
13.05 cents per share (FY2021: 7.83 cents per share). Underlying EBITDA of $17.9m^ is a decrease of 9.1% from HY2021. The Company has declared an interim dividend of 3.30 cents per share (HY2021: 3.30 cents). The following table summarises key financial metrics for the period:
Half-year ended
Half-year ended
% Change
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
$'000
$'000
Revenue from continuing operations
99,248
102,538
-3.2%
Revenue from discontinued operations
2,369
9,528
n/a
Group Consolidated Revenue
101,617
112,066
-9.3%
Gross profit from continuing operations*
46,556
42,894
+8.5%
Gross profit from discontinued operations*
2,002
6,792
n/a
Group Consolidated Gross profit*
48,558
49,686
-2.3%
NPAT from continuing operations
4,471
4,497
-0.6%
NPAT from discontinued operations
6,581
2,108
n/a
Group Consolidated NPAT
11,052
6,605
+67.3%
EPS#
13.05 cents
7.83 cents
+66.7%
Dividends
3.30 cents
3.30 cents
-
*Gross profit calculated using Revenue less Network and communication expenses
^Underlying EBITDA: excludes restructure and impairment costs, gain or loss on sale of businesses, net interest, share scheme costs, acquisition costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation
Total from both continuing and discontinued operations
Symbio Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:20 UTC.