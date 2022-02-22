Symbio : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report and Accounts

2.6 Brief explanation

Additional Information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Director's Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 lodged with this document.

31 December 31 December 2021 2020 3. Net tangible assets (NTA) per security 90.17 cents 57.16 cents

*calculated based on excluding goodwill and intangibles, and those goodwill and intangible balances held in assets classified as held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position. Right-of-use assets, deferred tax asset and deferred tax liabilities have been included in calculation of NTA.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 annual financial report of Symbio Holdings Limited and any public disclosures made by Symbio Holdings Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001.

This Appendix 4D and accompanying consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 have been independently reviewed and are not subject to any disputes or qualifications. The Independent Auditor's Review Report is included in the attached consolidated financial statements.

