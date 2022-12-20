Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Symbio Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYM   AU0000190167

SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SYM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-20 am EST
2.560 AUD   -4.12%
05:50pSymbio Holdings Limited Symbio Trading Update
AW
05:47pSymbio Holdings Limited (asx : SYM) Symbio Trading Update
AQ
11/23Symbio Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symbio Holdings Limited Symbio Trading Update

12/20/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Symbio Trading Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM), a leading voice communications software provider, today provides a trading update. Given the rapidly evolving external environment in the global tech and software sector, Symbio now expects FY23 EBITDA to be between $26 million - $30 million (previously guided FY23 EBITDA to be between $36 million - $39 million).

The revised EBITDA, which is a 25% decrease on the midpoint of previously guided EBITDA, is largely due to customer action within Symbio's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) division as per the below:

1. Several US-based global software companies returning unused phone number inventory in Q2 following COVID-related bulk orders during 2020/2021 restoring normal operating levels.

2. New deals are taking longer to finalise. There are approximately 400,000 Australian phone numbers that have been in the final stages of the contract process since 30 June 2022 and while Symbio remains confident they will materialise, they are progressing more slowly than expected.

In addition, as previously advised one Australian domestic customer has rolled off circa 250,000 numbers. Despite the above, growth in regular number porting in the CPaaS division continues in line with expectations with 1H'23 phone numbers likely to be 5% above 1H'22.

Symbio's other business divisions, TaaS and UCaaS, are performing in line with previous expectations albeit at a slightly slower pace given there are some areas of softness in the economy.

Overall, the business is still growing at a gross margin level.

Symbio has responded quickly to the changing environment by reducing expenditure across the business. It will reduce forecast FY23 capex, outlined at the November AGM, by $2 million, mainly by deferring selected product development and projects until H2'23, bringing revised FY23 capex expectations to $22 million. Symbio has already reduced discretionary spend in the areas of travel, marketing and suspending recruitment. It is also exploring additional measures and opportunities to reduce its cost base.

Symbio Co-Founder and CEO Rene Sugo commented: "Despite a positive Q1'23, which tracked in line with our expectations, some unexpected customer activity during Q2'23 has impacted trading. As a result, we have revised our expected FY23 EBITDA guidance to $26 million to $30 million.

"Symbio has acted quickly in response, reducing capex and opex to preserve our strong balance sheet. We are continuing to efficiently execute our strategy and remain committed to our APAC expansion plans. Singapore is performing well and at this stage, our focus is now on launching operations in Malaysia and Taiwan. Once we are cash flow positive in all three countries, we will then expand further into the APAC region as outlined in our 2030 vision.

"In this environment, we are keenly focused on cash generation and expect to have $36 million to $39 million of cash, excluding any acquisitions, as at 30 June 2023. While underlying growth is resilient, we believe the expenditure reductions announced today will further ensure we are in the best possible position to deliver on our strategy and achieve long-term sustainable growth.

"Our business remains resilient, despite reduced activity from some of our US-based global customers impacting performance in Q2. We retain very strong customer relationships and are supporting our customers as they navigate uncertainty in their own businesses due to the macroeconomic environment. Our conservative approach to immediately reduce expenditure will ensure we have strong foundations to achieve our long-term goals."



About Symbio Holdings Limited:

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global



Source:
Symbio Holdings Limited



Contact:

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO and CTO
Phone: +61-422-832-852
Email: investor@symbio.global

Investor contact:
Amy Piek, Cannings Strategic Communications
Phone: +61-447-617-676
Email: apiek@canningscomms.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 237 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2023 12,5 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net cash 2023 46,5 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 216 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Symbio Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,56 AUD
Average target price 4,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Sugo Technical Director
Kate Denton Chief Financial Officer & Financial Officer
Anne D. F. Ward Independent Chairman
John Boesen Chief Technology Officer
Gail Maria Pemberton-Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.56%151
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.56%155 519
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.40%140 614
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.23%99 935
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.24%94 551
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 591