  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Symbio Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYM   AU0000190167

SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SYM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:39:59 2023-02-19 pm EST
1.905 AUD   +4.67%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
All News

Transcript : Symbio Holdings Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2023

02/19/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Welcome, everyone, to the Symbio FY '23 First Half Results Presentation. We will start with a brief 25-minute presentation, followed by questions. We request you post your questions through the GoTo...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 218 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2023 5,00 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net cash 2023 34,7 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,12%
Capitalization 154 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 66,9%
Technical analysis trends SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,82 AUD
Average target price 2,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Sugo Technical Director
Kate Denton Chief Financial Officer
Anne D. F. Ward Independent Chairman
John Boesen Chief Technology Officer
Gail Maria Pemberton-Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED16.67%106
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.12%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.82%156 177
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.39%110 063
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.35%99 197
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%68 559