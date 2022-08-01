Symbiox Investment & Trading : Financial Results Updates

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd (SYMBIOX)
01/08/2022 Financial Results Updates
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Limited has submitted to the Exchange the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
