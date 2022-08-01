Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    539278   INE653R01012

SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD

(539278)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
4.780 INR   +4.60%
Summary 
Summary

Symbiox Investment & Trading : Financial Results Updates

08/01/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd (SYMBIOX)B roadcast Date And Time : 01/08/2022 18:30:49 Announcement : Financial Results Updates Description :

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Limited has submitted to the Exchange the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD
09:25aSYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING : Financial Results Updates
PU
05/23SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING : Disclosure On Large Corporate Entity
PU
04/07SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011
PU
02/12Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Approves Board Changes
CI
01/28Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Symbiox Investment & Trading's Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2021Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
2021Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 30,9 M - -
Net income 2021 0,69 M - -
Net cash 2021 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 1,88 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -8,04x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD113.39%2
LANCY CO., LTD.3.15%2 146
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-26.25%997
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-10.36%599
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-41.05%464
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-25.48%452