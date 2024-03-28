Company Name (SYMBOL) Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd ( SYMBIOX )
Subject Intimation of Closure of Trading Window
Brief Details Kindly take the same on your records.
Attachment 28032024_SYMBIOX_01.pdf

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 09:03:03 UTC.