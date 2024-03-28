Symbiox Investment & Trading Co Ltd is an India-based company that is principally engaged in investment, such as like Loans and advance and investments. The Company invests in, acquires, holds, and otherwise deal in shares, stocks, debentures, stocks, bonds, obligations, and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere. It also deals in disposing off, sell, exchange, transfer or alienates any of the Company's investments, shares, stocks, debentures, and bonds. It also carries on business of buyers & sellers of and dealers in and manufacture of gunny, hessian, carper backing, tarpaulin cloth, Jute cutting, Raw Jute and textile of all kinds. The Company acts as buyers, sellers, importer, exporter, distributor, agents, brokers, factors, stockiest, commission agents, manufacturers, and dealers of all kinds of fabrics, garments, carpets, durries, mats, rugs, blankets, shawls, tweeds, linens, flannels, bedspreads, and quilts.