    SYM   US87151X1019

SYMBOTIC INC.

(SYM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
9.340 USD   +0.97%
Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

11/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 21, 2022. The press release will also be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com. The company will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter and full year at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same date.

To listen to the live webcast, register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q4-2022 for a personal access code. The webcast will be available for replay on the Symbotic Investor Relations website at: www.ir.symbotic.com.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations at ir@symbotic.com.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

SYMBOTIC INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jeff Evanson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Symbotic
ir@symbotic.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Kimberly Zminkowski
Director, Marketing
mediainquiry@symbotic.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 502 M - -
Net income 2022 -120 M - -
Net cash 2022 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -38,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,13%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Loparco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard B. Cohen Chairman, President & Chief Product Officer
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
George P. Dramalis Chief Information & Technology Officer
Rollin L. Ford Independent Director
