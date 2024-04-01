QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT
December 31, 2023
INTRODUCTION
This final progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16 (ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 2.4 of the prospectus to the issue of the company.
The company carried out a successful IPO in August 2023, to finance its expansion, at estimated costs, as detailed below:
(in PKR)
Description
Estimated Cost
Allocation %
Development of New IPs
205,713,215
54.86%
Development of New Office
46,208,000
12.32%
Procurement of New Equipment
42,525,000
11.34%
Hiring of New Team
38,088,000
10.16%
Marketing & Business Development
42,465,785
11.32%
Total
375,000,000
100.00%
SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED
Following is the summary of funds generated and net funds received by the company through the IPO.
(in PKR)
Description
Funds
Issuance of 101,240,082 shares @ 4.25 PKR per share
430,270,349
Share Premium @ 0.05 PKR per share
5,062,004
Less: OFS (13,004,788 shares)
(55,920,588)
Less: IPO Costs
(17,908,073)
Net Funds Received from IPO
361,503,691
SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS UTILIZED
Following is the summary of IPO funds utilization.
(in PKR)
Description
Allocated
Utilized
Balance
Development of New IPs
205,713,215
127,184,448
(78,528,767)
Development of New Office
46,208,000
46,208,000
-
Procurement of New Equipment
42,525,000
42,525,000
-
Hiring of New Team
38,088,000
12,280,000
(25,808,000)
Marketing & Business Development
42,465,785
3,092,817
(39,372,968)
Total
375,000,000
231,290,265
(143,709,735)
IMPLEMENTATION STATUS Development of New IPs
One of the major intended use of IPO funds was to develop 5 IPs (Products). The company has successfully completed development of 2 of these IPs while development of the remaining 3 is on track. Following is a summary of the implementation status in this regard:
Name of IP (Product)
Commitment
Completion Status
Survit
4Q 2023
100%
Mobits
4Q 2023
100%
Influsense
4Q 2024
58%
Corral Performance
1Q 2025
50%
Cartsight
2Q 2025
37%
Development of New Office
The company has acquired a rental office space of approximately 8,000 square feet for its head office in Karachi. Development works and procurement of furniture has been completed. The project was estimated to end in 2024 however the facility got ready earlier and the company shifted to this new facility in 3Q 2023, hence the management fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.
IP (Product)
Commitment
Completion Status
Makeover
1Q 2024
100%
Furniture
1Q 2024
100%
Rent
1Q 2024
100%
Procurement of New Equipment
The company has purchased new equipment to increase the capacity and efficiency. Purchase of equipment was to be completed in 1Q 2024 however the company managed to negotiate a deal with a foreign vendor in 4Q 2023. This deal helped the company to procure superior technology. The management therefore fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.
Particulars
Commitment
Completion Status
Equipment
1Q 2024
100%
Hiring of New Team
Hiring of specialized HR is in progress as per given commitment in the prospectus. Following is the current status:
Particulars
Commitment
Completion Status
New HR
4Q 2025
32%
Marketing & Business Development
Company is progressively spending on the Marketing & Business Development activities to market its products. Following is the current status:
Particulars
Commitment
Completion Status
Marketing & Business Development
4Q 2025
7%
Chief Financial Officer
Farhaj Khan
Company Secretary
