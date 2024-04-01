QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT

December 31, 2023

Contents

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION ................................................................................................................................. 1

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED ................................................................................................ 1

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS UTILIZED ..................................................................................................... 2

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS ................................................................................................................ 2

DEVELOPMENT OF NEW IPS ................................................................................................................. 2

DEVELOPMENT OF NEW OFFICE ........................................................................................................... 2

PROCUREMENT OF NEW EQUIPMENT .................................................................................................. 3

HIRING OF NEW TEAM .......................................................................................................................... 3

MARKETING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ............................................................................................ 3

INTRODUCTION

This final progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16 (ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 2.4 of the prospectus to the issue of the company.

The company carried out a successful IPO in August 2023, to finance its expansion, at estimated costs, as detailed below:

(in PKR)

Description Estimated Cost Allocation % Development of New IPs 205,713,215 54.86% Development of New Office 46,208,000 12.32% Procurement of New Equipment 42,525,000 11.34% Hiring of New Team 38,088,000 10.16% Marketing & Business Development 42,465,785 11.32% Total 375,000,000 100.00%

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED

Following is the summary of funds generated and net funds received by the company through the IPO.

(in PKR)

Description Funds Issuance of 101,240,082 shares @ 4.25 PKR per share 430,270,349 Share Premium @ 0.05 PKR per share 5,062,004 Less: OFS (13,004,788 shares) (55,920,588) Less: IPO Costs (17,908,073) Net Funds Received from IPO 361,503,691

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS UTILIZED

Following is the summary of IPO funds utilization.

(in PKR)

Description Allocated Utilized Balance Development of New IPs 205,713,215 127,184,448 (78,528,767) Development of New Office 46,208,000 46,208,000 - Procurement of New Equipment 42,525,000 42,525,000 - Hiring of New Team 38,088,000 12,280,000 (25,808,000) Marketing & Business Development 42,465,785 3,092,817 (39,372,968) Total 375,000,000 231,290,265 (143,709,735)

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS Development of New IPs

One of the major intended use of IPO funds was to develop 5 IPs (Products). The company has successfully completed development of 2 of these IPs while development of the remaining 3 is on track. Following is a summary of the implementation status in this regard:

Name of IP (Product) Commitment Completion Status Survit 4Q 2023 100% Mobits 4Q 2023 100% Influsense 4Q 2024 58% Corral Performance 1Q 2025 50% Cartsight 2Q 2025 37%

Development of New Office

The company has acquired a rental office space of approximately 8,000 square feet for its head office in Karachi. Development works and procurement of furniture has been completed. The project was estimated to end in 2024 however the facility got ready earlier and the company shifted to this new facility in 3Q 2023, hence the management fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.

IP (Product) Commitment Completion Status Makeover 1Q 2024 100% Furniture 1Q 2024 100% Rent 1Q 2024 100%

Procurement of New Equipment

The company has purchased new equipment to increase the capacity and efficiency. Purchase of equipment was to be completed in 1Q 2024 however the company managed to negotiate a deal with a foreign vendor in 4Q 2023. This deal helped the company to procure superior technology. The management therefore fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.

Particulars Commitment Completion Status Equipment 1Q 2024 100%

Hiring of New Team

Hiring of specialized HR is in progress as per given commitment in the prospectus. Following is the current status:

Particulars Commitment Completion Status New HR 4Q 2025 32%

Marketing & Business Development

Company is progressively spending on the Marketing & Business Development activities to market its products. Following is the current status:

Particulars Commitment Completion Status Marketing & Business Development 4Q 2025 7%

Chief Financial Officer

Farhaj Khan

Company Secretary