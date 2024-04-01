QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT

INTRODUCTION

This final progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16 (ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 2.4 of the prospectus to the issue of the company.

The company carried out a successful IPO in August 2023, to finance its expansion, at estimated costs, as detailed below:

(in PKR)

Description

Estimated Cost

Allocation %

Development of New IPs

205,713,215

54.86%

Development of New Office

46,208,000

12.32%

Procurement of New Equipment

42,525,000

11.34%

Hiring of New Team

38,088,000

10.16%

Marketing & Business Development

42,465,785

11.32%

Total

375,000,000

100.00%

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS GENERATED

Following is the summary of funds generated and net funds received by the company through the IPO.

(in PKR)

Description

Funds

Issuance of 101,240,082 shares @ 4.25 PKR per share

430,270,349

Share Premium @ 0.05 PKR per share

5,062,004

Less: OFS (13,004,788 shares)

(55,920,588)

Less: IPO Costs

(17,908,073)

Net Funds Received from IPO

361,503,691

SUMMARY OF IPO FUNDS UTILIZED

Following is the summary of IPO funds utilization.

(in PKR)

Description

Allocated

Utilized

Balance

Development of New IPs

205,713,215

127,184,448

(78,528,767)

Development of New Office

46,208,000

46,208,000

-

Procurement of New Equipment

42,525,000

42,525,000

-

Hiring of New Team

38,088,000

12,280,000

(25,808,000)

Marketing & Business Development

42,465,785

3,092,817

(39,372,968)

Total

375,000,000

231,290,265

(143,709,735)

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS Development of New IPs

One of the major intended use of IPO funds was to develop 5 IPs (Products). The company has successfully completed development of 2 of these IPs while development of the remaining 3 is on track. Following is a summary of the implementation status in this regard:

Name of IP (Product)

Commitment

Completion Status

Survit

4Q 2023

100%

Mobits

4Q 2023

100%

Influsense

4Q 2024

58%

Corral Performance

1Q 2025

50%

Cartsight

2Q 2025

37%

Development of New Office

The company has acquired a rental office space of approximately 8,000 square feet for its head office in Karachi. Development works and procurement of furniture has been completed. The project was estimated to end in 2024 however the facility got ready earlier and the company shifted to this new facility in 3Q 2023, hence the management fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.

IP (Product)

Commitment

Completion Status

Makeover

1Q 2024

100%

Furniture

1Q 2024

100%

Rent

1Q 2024

100%

Procurement of New Equipment

The company has purchased new equipment to increase the capacity and efficiency. Purchase of equipment was to be completed in 1Q 2024 however the company managed to negotiate a deal with a foreign vendor in 4Q 2023. This deal helped the company to procure superior technology. The management therefore fulfilled its commitment in this respect as mentioned in its prospectus.

Particulars

Commitment

Completion Status

Equipment

1Q 2024

100%

Hiring of New Team

Hiring of specialized HR is in progress as per given commitment in the prospectus. Following is the current status:

Particulars

Commitment

Completion Status

New HR

4Q 2025

32%

Marketing & Business Development

Company is progressively spending on the Marketing & Business Development activities to market its products. Following is the current status:

Particulars

Commitment

Completion Status

Marketing & Business Development

4Q 2025

7%

Chief Financial Officer

Farhaj Khan

Company Secretary

