Symphony Environmental Technologies plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Chief Executive's Review

As reported in the Chairman's statement above, a recent business update was issued on 22 March 2024.

d2w - progress and opportunities

The update focused on the opportunities in our main markets, the Middle East and Latin America which represent the Group's largest volume for d2w. Our business model targets several global markets, through 76 distributors. Entry into any of these markets can be rapid, as d2w technology does not disrupt the existing supply chain or products. It is an upgrade process that requires virtually no change to the manufacturing process, machinery or distribution. ESG compliance requirements and continual changes to legislation are encouraging customers to consider alternatives to ordinary plastics.

I am pleased to report that sales of d2w products increased from £4.8 million in 2022 to £5.2 million in 2023. However, our distributors report via their market intelligence that the sales volumes should have been considerably higher. While we have regular customers buying our products, volumes will increase with the introduction of local enforcement policies which, at this time, are nearly non-existent and have been delayed in various markets. Specifically, Saudi Arabia had expected to complete a biodegradable technical evaluation process before 31 December 2023, with the view of more widely enforcing Phase 1 of the legislation (which requires a range of products to be oxo-biodegradable and progressing to Phases 2 and 3 which include an even wider range of products. Yemen has also legislated to make oxo-biodegradable plastic compulsory, but implementation has been delayed by logistical issues, mainly caused by the intense political situation that disrupted product movements. The combined effect of these delays has pushed sales into the 2024 trading year.

In Latin America the market opportunity is mainly driven by a growing demand for ESG compliance, with concerns that changes to legislation will force customers to substitute ordinary plastics for paper, compostable plastics or a biodegradable alternative. In some markets, certain plastic products have been banned and paper alternatives for drinking straws are an example of these continual changes. We are drawing attention to the fact that these changes make matters worse for the environment, and that the problem of plastic litter would be solved if d2w were more widely adopted.

Globally we have seen increased activity indicating near-term, genuine interest in parts of Africa, such as Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, as well as in Far East markets which include China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea.

d2p - progress and opportunities

The Group has continued to invest in strengthening its portfolio with a large range of d2p formulations which are being used and commercially trialled in many different applications.

d2p anti insecticide in agricultural products

A large proportion of current d2p revenues were generated from sales of d2p anti-insect technology ("d2p AI"), the majority of which being to Rivulis. They have incorporated d2p AI technology into their Eurodrip product ranges, sold under the trade name Rivulis Defend. Symphony anticipates further adoption of its d2p AI technology for other applications and in other markets.

d2p and FDA approval for bread packaging

Sales of d2p antimicrobial ("d2p AM") for bread applications have grown slowly to date, with the technology currently being used in small volumes in specialised brands in Mexico and Peru. We expect these markets to expand steadily into more mainstream locations and brands, as well as into other parts of Latin America on completion of their commercial trials.

Apart from the markets where Grupo Bimbo have exclusivity, our d2p AM technology is currently at different stages of development with a number of other customers. Some customers are in pre-commercial trials and others are at early stages of development.

d2p flame retardant

The d2p flame retardant range of technologies has trials being carried out in many different applications globally. Currently. the Middle Eastern construction market is a particularly active area, and recent reports indicate that we are near completion of an important certification process, which if successful should lead to significant sales in a very large market.