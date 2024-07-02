Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in making plastic products. The Company is engaged in the development and supply of environmental plastic masterbatches and other products. The Company has developed a range of additives, concentrates and master-batches marketed under its d2p (designed to protect) trademark, which can be incorporated in a wide variety of plastic and non-plastic products so as to provide protection against many different types of bacteria, viruses, fungi, algae, molds, and insects, and against fire. Its d2p products also include odor, moisture, and ethylene adsorbers as well as other types of food-preserving technologies. The Company has developed a biodegradable plastic technology by turning ordinary plastic at the end of its service-life into a waxy substance which is biodegradable. It also has developed the d2Detector, a portable device which analyses plastics and detects counterfeit products.

Sector Commodity Chemicals