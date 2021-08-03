Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYM   GB0009589168

SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(SYM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/03 11:35:24 am
25.375 GBX   -6.88%
11:43aSYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Sues the EU
PU
06:11aSYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
07/22SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symphony Environmental Technologies : Sues the EU

08/03/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Union - Highlights

On 21st December Symphony commenced a legal action against the Commission, Parliament, and Council of the European Union ('EU') in relation to their decision to adopt Article 5 of the Single Use Plastics Directive 2019/904 ('the Directive'). Symphony has been advised by three Barristers, all experts in EU law, that this part of the Directive is confusing and illegal, and substantial damages are being claimed.

CONFUSION

As reported in Symphony's half year results on 14 September 2020 The … Directive adds to the confusion as it requires EU members to ban oxo-degradable products that do not properly biodegrade and are not recyclable with ordinary plastics. We have explained the difference between oxo-degradable and oxo-BIOdegradable plastic but the Directive has not made this clear. Symphony's d2w plastic is oxo-BIOdegradable not oxo-degradable.

We believe that Symphony's d2w technology would achieve considerably better traction both within the EU and outside Europe if we could resolve this confusion. It should be noted that due to Brexit, the UK need not implement the Directive at all unless it wishes to do so.

Symphony's d2w technology causes ordinary plastic to degrade if it gets into the open environment and then to biodegrade in the same way as nature's wastes. It can be recycled if collected during its useful life. It has been validated for degradability, biodegradability, non-toxicity, and recyclability by 40 years of research, most recently by scientists at Queen Mary University, London and at LOMIC (Laboratory of Microbial Oceanography) in France, in February and October 2020 respectively.

The main purpose of the Directive is to ban single-use plastics most often found on the beaches, but there is no evidence that oxo-biodegradable plastics have been found on the beaches or anywhere else.

ILLEGALITY

Symphony is advised that the ban is illegal because there has been a failure to accord due process, and because it is disproportionate and discriminatory.

The EU has a well-established procedure, set out in the REACH Regulation 2006/1907, for determining whether substances should be banned. This procedure was designed to avoid the kind of arbitrary action which has occurred in this case.

In December 2017, in compliance with the procedure, the EU Commission requested the European Chemicals Agency ('ECHA') under Article 69 of REACH to investigate its concerns regarding microplastics. Symphony submitted scientific evidence to ECHA on oxo-BIOdegradable plastic and on 30 October 2018 ECHA said that they were not convinced that it created microplastics.

The Commission then made the extraordinary decision on 8 May 2019 to terminate ECHA's investigation and the EU proceeded to impose a ban effective from 3 July 2021, citing microplastics as a reason. In doing so, they ignored the advice of ECHA, their own scientific experts - never before has an ECHA investigation been circumvented by legislation.

Only if ECHA had recommended a restriction, supported by the detailed dossier prescribed by Annex XV of REACH, the recommendation would have had to be considered by two committees under Articles 70 and 71 of REACH, and also by a stakeholder consultation under Article 71(1), before any restriction could be proposed under Article 73. None of these procedures prescribed by EU law have been complied with.

THE COURT CASE

Symphony's Board has not taken this action lightly, but the way the EU has behaved and the resultant confusion and damage to our business is unacceptable. We will not accept restraint of trade without due process, non-discrimination, proportionality, and scientific justification.

The EU fails to acknowledge that the billions of persistent microplastics in the open environment, including the oceans, are actually coming from the fragmentation of ordinary and bio-based plastics which have not been upgraded with oxo-BIOdegradable technology.'

ANTIMICROBIAL TECHNOLOGY

It is important to note that Symphony's d2p business is not directly affected by the Directive. d2p is a wide range of products, which include technologies that give plastic, rubber, and silicon anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, and is an increasingly important part of Symphony's overall business. These are among the few materials commonly used which can themselves (as distinct from painting and spraying) be made to destroy viruses on contact within one hour - before they can enter the human body. The demand for antiviral plastic is growing at a rapid rate all around the world, and making it biodegradable with d2w will help to protect the environment as well.

DEFINITIONS

CEN-European Committee for Standardisation have established the following definitions in TR15351:

1 - Oxo-degradation is 'degradation resulting from oxidative cleavage of macromolecules.'

2 - Oxo-biodegradation is 'degradation resulting from oxidative and cell-mediated phenomena, either simultaneously or successively.'

Oxo-biodegradable plastic film (polyethylene, polypropylene and all their combinations), incorporate a catalyst that ensure fast oxidative (abiotic) cleavage of its macromolecules, so it will become biodegradable by cell-mediated phenomena (bacteria and fungi) in the environment much more quickly than ordinary plastic. Heat and UV radiation (sunlight) will accelerate the abiotic process, but they are not essential.

Disclaimer

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
11:43aSYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Sues the EU
PU
06:11aSYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
07/22SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
07/14SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
07/14SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Jumps 11% After Food Packaging Technology ..
MT
07/14Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc Announces New Enhanced and Expanded F..
CI
07/14Symphony Environmental Shares Rise on FDA Approval for Plastic Films
DJ
07/13FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Lower, With UK Banks Reversing Early Optimism
DJ
07/13Sterling Investors Torn Between Optimism And Virus Concerns
DJ
07/13SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : 377 Trading update 13 7 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,9 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2021 0,41 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2021 0,58 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 66,9 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,27 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Norman Laurier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Bristow Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Nicolas Olivier Clavel Chairman
Robert Charles Michael Wigley Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lace Stephen Deputy Chairman & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC65.15%67
LG CHEM, LTD.4.85%55 323
DOW INC.10.31%45 213
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.81%23 251
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.81.97%18 841
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.65%17 447