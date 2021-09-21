Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYM   GB0009589168

SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(SYM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symphony Environmental Technologies : The Michael Stephen Column

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have a new column on Bioplasticsnews.com, The Michael Stephen Column. Michael shares his thoughts and opinion on important issues that are impacting the bioplastics industry. Today he writes about Plastiphobia, Microplastics and a Throw-Away Society.

January 1, 2020

In "Michael Stephen Column"

Michael Stephen, a spokesperson from the bioplastics industry, shares his thoughts and opinion on important issues impacting the bioplastics industry. Today, Michael writes about plastiphobia, Malaysia and on the city of Exeter being against Compostables and Paper.

January 30, 2020

In "Michael Stephen Column"

Michael Stephen, an international expert on bioplastics, shares his thoughts and opinion on important issues impacting the bioplastics industry. Today, Michael writes about BBIA, food waste and Testing of OXO-Biodegradable Plastic.

June 11, 2020

In "Michael Stephen Column"

Disclaimer

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
06:42aSYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
09/16FTSE 100 Rises on Speculation over UK's Travel Restrictions Removal
DJ
09/16FTSE Rises, THG Shares Fall After 1st Half Loss as Shake-Up Looms
DJ
09/16FTSE Rises, Ashtead Gains After 1Q Profit Boost, Guidance Increase
DJ
09/16SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (SYM.L) SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECH. ..
MT
09/16SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (SYM.L) SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECH. ..
MT
09/16Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Reports Condensed Consolidated Earnings Results..
CI
09/13SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
09/06SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : The Michael Stephen Column
PU
09/03SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Food Packaging Technology Secures Canadian Approval
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,9 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2021 0,16 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net cash 2021 0,46 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 137x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,27 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Norman Laurier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Bristow Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Nicolas Olivier Clavel Chairman
Robert Charles Michael Wigley Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lace Stephen Deputy Chairman & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC62.12%65
LG CHEM, LTD.-14.93%43 631
DOW INC.1.23%41 606
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.81%23 322
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.86.51%19 299
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.83%17 290