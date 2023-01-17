Symphony Environmental Technologies : US Plastics Pact

1

The Biodegradable

Plastics Association

not-for-profit organisation Limited by Guarantee. EU registration No: 370641927438-79

US PLASTICS PACT

Their Report on PROBLEMATIC AND UNNECESSARY MATERIALS is fundamentally mistaken insofar as it relates to compostable and biodegradable plastics.

A. The type of Plastic marketed as "compostable" is problematic and unnecessary

Oxo-biodegradable plastic is necessary and is not problematic.

A. "COMPOSTABLE"

Plastic marketed as compostable is:

PROBLEMATIC because it:

Does not convert into compost (EN13432 and ASTMD6400 require it to convert into C0 2 gas) Is designed for a deliberate linear process and is not circular. The material is intended to be lost to atmosphere and wasted by conversion into CO 2. Cannot be re-used, recycled, or made from recyclate Leaves microplastics in the compost and in the open environment Does not deal with the problem of plastic litter in the environment

UNNECESSARY, because it is not wanted by industrial composters and local authorities, and is not suitable for home composting.

It should not therefore be described as compostable or biodegradable. It should not be encouraged, and should instead be banned.

For details see https://www.biodeg.org/subjects-of-interest/composting/

B. OXO-BIODEGRADABLE

NECESSARY

This type of plastic has been specifically designed to deal with plastic which escapes into the environment from which it cannot be collected. This is not an intended disposal route - it is an insurance in case waste management fails. It is the ONLY way to deal plastic in the open environment and is therefore NECESSARY.