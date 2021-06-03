Symphony Environmental Technologies : Report & Accounts 2020

Symphony at a Glance

d2w a scientifically proven biodegradable technology - d2w.net

The addition of d2w converts ordinary polymer into a material that is biodegradable in the open environment. On land and in the oceans.

September 2020 saw the successful conclusion of a five-year study into oxo-biodegradable plastic in the marine environment. Called the Oxomar Project, this ground-breaking scientific study, was sponsored by the French Agence National de Recherche and took a multidisciplinary approach including physics, chemistry, and biology. Finally proving beyond doubt that oxo-biodegradable plastic, containing Symphony's d2w prodegradant catalyst, is non-toxic and biodegrades in the marine environment with significantly higher efficiency than conventional plastics.

d2w is a masterbatch that is added to the polymer during manufacture.

Added at only 1% - it costs little or no extra to produce.

Same characteristics as conventional

polymer i.e. it is just as waterproof, lightweight, strong and flexible.

No need to switch supplier - d2w can be made with existing workforce and machinery.

d2w meets all relevant standards including ASTM D6954, BS 8472, UAE 5009:2009, Saudi 2879 and Afnor Accord T51-808

It is safe for food contact according to US and EU food contact regulations.

Can be recycled with conventional plastics.

d2p scientifically proven technologies - d2p.net

d2p is the brand name for a suite of masterbatches offering extra protection for plastic producs, offering extra protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling and fire.

SYM Fresh - sym-fresh.net

SYM Fresh bags were developed to keep climacteric fruit and vegetables fresher for longer, and launched in November 2020. The bags have been made using our d2p ethylene-adsorber technology, which traps ethylene inside the film to delay ripening.