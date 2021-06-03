Log in
    SYM   GB0009589168

SYMPHONY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(SYM)
Symphony Environmental Technologies : Report & Accounts 2020

06/03/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Annual Report and Accounts

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc

2020

1

Symphony develops and produces a wide range of technologies, to make plastic smarter, safer and more sustainable

2

CONTENTS

BUSINESS REVIEW

04

Highlights 2020

05

Symphony at a Glance

07

Chairman's Statement

08

Chief Executive's Review

12

2020 Roundup

15

Corporate Social Responsibilty

16

Strategic Report

17

Section 172 Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

18

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

20

Board of Directors

24

Chairman's Corporate Governance Statement

32

Directors' Report

36

Directors' Responsibilities Statement

37

Audit Committee Report

38

Remuneration Committee Report

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

40

Independent Auditor's Report

45

IncomeConsolidated Statement of Comprehensive

46

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

47

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

48

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

50

Notes to the Annual Report and Accounts

72

Company Statement of Financial Position

73

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

74

Notes to the Company Statement of Financial

Position

78

Company Information

3

2020 Highlights

Financial Highlights

2020

2019

Group revenues

£9.77 million

£8.22 million

Gross profit

£4.11 million

£3.78 million

Reported loss before tax

£0.44 million

£0.70 million

Basic loss per share

0.19p

0.41p

Cash used in operations

£1.44 million

£0.73 million

Net current assets

£3.63 million

£2.85 million

Increases were seen across all main product areas:

2020

2019

d2w Masterbatch

£7.27 million

£7.14 million

2% increase

d2p Masterbatch

£0.47 million

£0.25 million

88% increase

Finished Products

£1.80 million

£0.60 million

200% increase

Other

£0.23 million

£0.23 million

-

Buisness Highlights

Products

  • d2p antibacterial technology approved by US FDA for bread packaging
  • d2p antimicrobial proven by an independent laboratory to kill coronavirus within one hour of contact
  • d2p SYMFresh (food preservation technology) product launch with major South African retailer

Legal Action

  • Commenced legal action against European Union for substantial damages

Commercial Developments

  • New Head of Sales and new Head of Procurement appointed during the second half of 2020 to accelerate revenues
  • Enhanced spending to improve sales in key territories in Latin America

Post period-end

  • Reflecting further confidence in the Company's products, investment has been made in the appointment of three new sales professionals at the start of 2021
  • European Scientific study - Biodegradation proved beyond doubt in the marine environment and non-toxic to marine creatures

AGS

Airp

orts

-

Fir

s

t

U

K

c

e

s

l

m

0

0

1

P

B

O

l

ia

tr

to

y

n

pa

com

u

r

i

t

y

g

a

b

4

Symphony at a Glance

d2w a scientifically proven biodegradable technology - d2w.net

The addition of d2w converts ordinary polymer into a material that is biodegradable in the open environment. On land and in the oceans.

September 2020 saw the successful conclusion of a five-year study into oxo-biodegradable plastic in the marine environment. Called the Oxomar Project, this ground-breaking scientific study, was sponsored by the French Agence National de Recherche and took a multidisciplinary approach including physics, chemistry, and biology. Finally proving beyond doubt that oxo-biodegradable plastic, containing Symphony's d2w prodegradant catalyst, is non-toxic and biodegrades in the marine environment with significantly higher efficiency than conventional plastics.

d2w is a masterbatch that is added to the polymer during manufacture.

Added at only 1% - it costs little or no extra to produce.

Same characteristics as conventional

polymer i.e. it is just as waterproof, lightweight, strong and flexible.

No need to switch supplier - d2w can be made with existing workforce and machinery.

d2w meets all relevant standards including ASTM D6954, BS 8472, UAE 5009:2009, Saudi 2879 and Afnor Accord T51-808

It is safe for food contact according to US and EU food contact regulations.

Can be recycled with conventional plastics.

d2p scientifically proven technologies - d2p.net

d2p is the brand name for a suite of masterbatches offering extra protection for plastic producs, offering extra protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling and fire.

SYM Fresh - sym-fresh.net

SYM Fresh bags were developed to keep climacteric fruit and vegetables fresher for longer, and launched in November 2020. The bags have been made using our d2p ethylene-adsorber technology, which traps ethylene inside the film to delay ripening.

5

Disclaimer

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
