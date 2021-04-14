Symphony Environmental Technologies : responds to second Scottish consultation on plastics

For a government to introduce a proposal which would do serious damage to an industry and its employees, without engaging with that industry cannot be acceptable in a democratic society. There has been no response to the OPA submission, and no attempt to engage with the OPA or any of its members. The Scottish Government have an obligation to read and fully assess all submissions, including the OPA submission and all its citations, carefully and to discuss with the industry any important issues on which there may be disagreement.

Toxicity testing in Oxomar was more thorough than in any previous studies, and a wide variety of marine creatures at different trophic levels were examined.

The rate of biodegradation and the ratio between biomass creation and CO

The Oxomar Study has proved that plastic biodegradation processes observed in laboratory conditions are transferable to real life marine conditions. The scientists have specifically confirmed

The Oxomar study has dynamically combined and compared tests and studies performed directly in marine conditions as well as under laboratory conditions. Bacterial strains found in marine waters were used and incubated in marine waters under temperature conditions (> 18°C) usually found in the ocean.

It is designed so that during its useful life it can be used,

It is therefore no longer acceptable to continue using ordinary plastic, which fragments into microplastics and can lie or float around in the environment for decades.

Accordingly, and in compliance with the REACH procedure, the EU Commission requested the

The Consultation paper refers to Scotland's desire to keep in line with EU law, but the fact that Art. 5 of the EU

When a plastic product is made, it is not known what the conditions will be at the time and in the place where it is discarded, nor will it be known into which category of open environment e.g. land or sea, temperate or tropical, it will be discarded. It follows that it is

searching for the Holy Grail, but they will never find it

The authors of the GCSA Report are looking for a type of plastic whose timescale to complete biodegradation under any conditions in the open environment is very short and can be accurately predicted. They seem to be

The Commission then made the extraordinary decision on 8 May 2019 to terminate ECHA's investigation and to insert some words into the draft Directive to impose a ban as from 3 July 2021, citing microplastics as a principal reason. The Commission's proposal to the Parliament had not mentioned a ban on oxo-degradable plastic, and the amendment seems to have been the work of lobbyists acting for rival commercial interests. Never before has an ECHA investigation been circumvented by legislation. Only if ECHA had recommended a restriction, supported by the detailed dossier prescribed by Annex XV of REACH, their recommendation would have had to be considered by two committees under Articles 70 and 71 of REACH, and stakeholders would have had six months to comment under Article 69(6), before any restriction could be proposed under Article 73. None of these procedures prescribed by EU law have been complied with, and this is a matter that the Scottish Government needs to take into account as part of its own decision making.

RESPONSES TO THE FIRST SCOTTISH CONSULTATION The Analysis of the Consultation Responses dated March 2021 says: There was widespread agreement among respondents of all types that products made of oxo-degradable plastics should be banned in Scotland. However, some respondents (mainly organisations) discussed the issue of whether biodegradable plastics (including oxo- biodegradable plastics) and / or compostable materials should also be within the scope of the restrictions - and there was disagreement on this matter . It should be noted that respondents sometimes expressed uncertainty or confusion about the distinction between oxo-degradable, biodegradable, and compostable materials, and it was not always clear whether arguments in favour of banning, or exempting these materials from market restrictions, were based on an accurate understanding of the properties of these materials and their degradability .

1.16 As with all consultations it is important to bear in mind that the views of those who have responded are not representative of the views of the wider population. Individuals (and organisations) who have a keen interest in a topic - and the capacity to respond - are more likely to participate in a consultation than those who do not. This self-selection means that the views of consultation participants cannot be generalised to the wider population.

5.2 Democratic politicians have to be mindful of the views of the wider population, and it is notable that only 697 individuals made a substantive response to the consultation, (together with a further 1,902 individuals who submitted a pro-forma response written by Friends of the Earth Scotland). That is a total of 2,599 responses out of a total Scottish population of 5.46 million. Even if they were all against oxo-biodegradable plastic (which they were not) this does not show any significant number of people in Scotland sufficiently opposed to oxo-biodegradableplastic to wish to communicate their views.

SUBSTANTIVE RESPONSES The analysis continues that … the approach to consultation analysis is primarily qualitative in nature. Its main purpose is not to identify how many people held particular views, but rather to understand the full range of views expressed. When considering the quality of the responses, the most important point to note is that most of those who have objected to oxo-biodegradable plastics have simply made assertions, unsupported by any evidence, scientific or otherwise. For example:

5