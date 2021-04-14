Symphony Environmental Technologies : responds to second Scottish consultation on plastics

RESPONSE TO SECOND SCOTTISH CONSULTATION ON PLASTICS
INTRODUCTION
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (Symphony) is a leading supplier of oxo- biodegradable plastic technology worldwide, and has been developing the technology for 20 years. Symphony has sold enough masterbatch to make 1,747,900 tonnes of oxo- biodegradable plastic products, and we have never received a report that the technology does not work, nor that it has created microplastics, nor that it has ever adversely affected recycling. We have our own laboratory and we employ polymer scientists with great skill and experience in this field. We are the only publicly quoted company in this industry, and we are accredited to ISO 9001 and 14001.
Symphony is a member of the Oxo-Biodegradable Plastics Association (OPA), and we are aware that they made a detailed submission dated 31st December 2020 (OPA Consultation Response) in response to the first consultation (the Consultation) by the Scottish Government. We agree with that submission, and we are very surprised that it appears to have had no effect on the thinking of the Scottish Government, as the draft Regulations still contain regulations 2, 14 and 15 unamended.
For a government to introduce a proposal which would do serious damage to an industry and its employees, without engaging with that industry cannot be acceptable in a democratic society. There has been no response to the OPA submission, and no attempt to engage with the OPA or any of its members. The Scottish Government have an obligation to read and fully assess all submissions, including the OPA submission and all its citations, carefully and to discuss with the industry any important issues on which there may be disagreement.
In 2021 the case for oxo-biodegradable (as distinct from oxo-degradable) plastic has strengthened considerably, because a five-year study (the Oxomar Study), has now been completed, which proves beyond doubt that oxo-biodegradable plastic does biodegrade in the oceans and is non-toxic. The report on the study has been submitted to the French National Agency for Research (ANR) who had sponsored the research.
The Oxomar report provides comprehensive and reliable scientific data on the performance of oxo-biodegradable plastic in the oceans. The study had a multidisciplinary approach including physics, chemistry, and biology, and the key findings are:
Biodegradation proved beyond doubt in the marine environment.
Direct correlation of lab results to real-world conditions. This is critical, and hugely positive, because until now it had been doubted by some that laboratory results could demonstrate performance in real life marine conditions.
Proof of transformation of the plastic into non-plastic biodegradable oligomers found in nature.
Non-toxicto marine creatures.
The report confirms the findings of the scientists in their September 2020 interim report1 that
"Oxo-biodegradable plastics biodegrade in seawater and do so with a significantly higher efficiency than conventional plastics," and that "The oxidation level obtained due to the prodegradant catalyst was found to be of crucial importance in the degradation process."
The Oxomar Report confirms the studies by Queen Mary University London,2 who applied
different scientific techniques to prove biodegradation of d2w plastic in the marine environment, leaving no toxic residues.
The Oxomar study has dynamically combined and compared tests and studies performed directly in marine conditions as well as under laboratory conditions. Bacterial strains found in marine waters were used and incubated in marine waters under temperature conditions (> 18°C) usually found in the ocean.
The Oxomar Study has proved that plastic biodegradation processes observed in laboratory conditions are transferable to real life marine conditions. The scientists have specifically confirmed3 that accelerated weathering does not invalidate the results of experiments.
The rate of biodegradation and the ratio between biomass creation and CO2 production were also carefully studied.
Toxicity testing in Oxomar was more thorough than in any previous studies, and a wide variety of marine creatures at different trophic levels were examined.
Scientific articles4 arising from this Study have already been published in scientific journals, and results have been presented at 13 international conferences.
INTERTEK
Oxo-biodegradableplastic has been well described by Intertek (one of the world's largest environmental impact assessors) in their evidence to ECHA of 24th May 2018.5 They made the following points:
Almost all the micro-plastics found in the oceans have come from the fragmentation of conventional plastics. The fragments remain for years at a molecular mass which is too high for biodegradation.
The oceanic micro-plastic problem has arisen because the dwell-timeof conventional plastics is too long compared to the rate of arrival of more plastics. Any shortening of the dwell-time must be useful.
Whatever the speed of degradation of oxo-biodegradable plastic, it is faster than that of conventional plastics.
Oxo-biodegradableplastics do not encourage a throw-away society.
Oxo-biodegradableplastics are not antagonistic to re-use and recycling.
The material used for making plastics is an inevitable by-product of the process of making fuels, and the same amount of oil would be extracted from the ground if plastics did not exist.
A ban does not seem to be logical or justified.
EUROPEAN SCIENTIFIC ADVISERS
In December 2020 the European Union published'Biodegradability of Plastics in the Open Environment' a Report by the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors (GCSA) to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (the GCSA Report), and 'Biodegradability of Plastics in the Open Environment' A Report by Science Advice for Policy by European Academies (SAPEA) (the SAPEA Report). The OPA has commented on these two reports as follows (quotations from the reports are in italics). The OPA comment is on its website at https://www.biodeg.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/OPA-Response-to-SAM-Report-Feb-2021-1-3-21.pdf
The key points are as follows:
The GCSA Report notes that "global demand for very durable, lightweight and versatile materials, such as plastic materials, is growing and with it the amount of related plastic waste in the open environment is increasing, causing harm and pollution in land and marine ecosystems." It is therefore no longer acceptable to continue using ordinary plastic, which fragments into microplastics and can lie or float around in the environment for decades.
The report continues: "Some plastic products, may be either difficult or not possible to collect after their use, due to their nature or circumstances in which they are employed. As a result, there is a high risk of these products ending up in the environment. In those specific cases, biodegradability could be investigated as a possible remediation measure."
Fortunately scientists such as Professor Gerald Scott,6 who were developing plastics many years ago, had the foresight to identify the problem and provide us with a solution. They called it oxo-biodegradation, because they put a catalyst into ordinary plastic which accelerates oxidation so as to reduce the molecular weight to the point where it can be bioassimilated. This is not the same as oxo-degradation.
Oxo-biodegradableplastic is not designed to circumvent or replace current waste disposal practices, nor to prevent movement toward a circular economy. It is not put forward as "a solution to littering."
Oxo-biodegradableplastic exists to deal with the failure of waste-management, by ensuring that plastic which has escaped into the open environment will biodegrade much more quickly and be removed from theeco-systembynaturally-occurringbacteria.
It is designed so that during its useful life it can be used, re-used, and recycled in the same way as ordinary plastic, and can itself be made from recyclate. It does not rule out more circular and useful end-of-life options if it does not escape into the open environment.
The authors of the GCSA Report are looking for a type of plastic whose timescale to complete biodegradation under any conditions in the open environment is very short and can be accurately predicted. They seem to besearching for the Holy Grail, but they will never find it because:
When a plastic product is made, it is not known what the conditions will be at the time and in the place where it is discarded, nor will it be known into which category of open environment e.g. land or sea, temperate or tropical, it will be discarded. It follows that it isimpossible for the speed of degradation and biodegradation to be ascertained at the time of manufacture, save to say that it will be much faster than ordinary plastic under the same conditions.
They do however say that "Even when certified to biodegrade in a particular environment, seasonal and microbiological variations in nature mean that we need to accept uncertainties around actual biodegradation rates."7
The Report8says that the "timeframe needs to be a timescale short enough not to be as harmful to the environment as conventional plastics and not to lead to a harmful or lasting accumulation in the open environment." This is the timescale for which oxo- biodegradable plastic is designed.
The Report9 accepts that "In the open environment the CO2release [which is the indicator of biodegradation] cannot be captured and measured." For that reason controlled laboratory mineralization experiments such as ASTM D6954 have been devised by polymer scientists. Recommendation 2.2.2 in the Report is to require testing under laboratory and simulatedenvironmental conditions.
THE EUROPEAN DIRECTIVE
The Consultation paper refers to Scotland's desire to keep in line with EU law, but the fact that Art. 5 of the EU Single-use Plastics Directive 2019/904 contains a ban on "oxo-degradable" plastic is not in itself a justification for a ban of oxo-biodegradable plastic in Scotland, particularly as Art. 5 of the Directive is under challenge in the courts of the EU. (See sections 3 and 4 of the OPA Consultation Response). Even if a desire to keep in line with EU law were a relevant consideration it would be premature for Scotland to copy the provisions of Art. 5 until this litigation has been concluded and the matter has been clarified by the EU courts.
The EU has a well-established procedure, set out in the REACH Regulation 2006/1907, for determining whether substances should be banned, but this procedure has not been complied with. The European Chemicals Agency is not convinced that oxo-biodegradable plastic creates microplastics. Neither the Commission's report dated January 2018, nor the Eunomia Report of August 2016 recommend a ban on oxo-biodegradable plastic, but the 2018 report said that "a process to restrict the use of oxo-plastics in the EU will be started."
Accordingly, and in compliance with the REACH procedure, the EU Commission requested the
European Chemicals Agency ("ECHA") under Article 69 of REACH to investigate its concerns regarding microplastics. The OPA submitted scientific evidence to ECHA on oxo-BIOdegradable plastic and on 30 October 201810 ECHA said that they were not convinced that it created microplastics.
The Commission then made the extraordinary decision on 8 May 2019 to terminate ECHA's investigation and to insert some words into the draft Directive to impose a ban as from 3 July 2021, citing microplastics as a principal reason. The Commission's proposal to the Parliament had not mentioned a ban on oxo-degradable plastic, and the amendment seems to have been the work of lobbyists acting for rival commercial interests. Never before has an ECHA investigation been circumvented by legislation.
Only if ECHA had recommended a restriction, supported by the detailed dossier prescribed by Annex XV of REACH, their recommendation would have had to be considered by two committees under Articles 70 and 71 of REACH, and stakeholders would have had six months to comment under Article 69(6), before any restriction could be proposed under Article 73. None of these procedures prescribed by EU law have been complied with, and this is a matter that the Scottish Government needs to take into account as part of its own decision making.
RESPONSES TO THE FIRST SCOTTISH CONSULTATION
The Analysis of the Consultation Responses dated March 2021 says:
There was widespread agreement among respondents of all types that products made ofoxo-degradable plastics should be banned in Scotland. However, some respondents (mainly organisations) discussed the issue of whether biodegradable plastics (including oxo- biodegradable plastics) and / or compostable materials should also be within the scope of the restrictions - and there was disagreement on this matter.
It should be noted that respondents sometimes expressed uncertainty or confusion about the distinction between oxo-degradable, biodegradable, and compostable materials, and it was not always clear whether arguments in favour of banning, or exempting these materials from market restrictions, were based on an accurate understanding of the properties of these materials and their degradability.
1.16 As with all consultations it is important to bear in mind that the views of those who have responded are not representative of the views of the wider population. Individuals (and organisations) who have a keen interest in a topic - and the capacity to respond - are more likely to participate in a consultation than those who do not. This self-selection means that the views of consultation participants cannot be generalised to the wider population.
5.2 Democratic politicians have to be mindful of the views of the wider population, and it is notable that only 697 individuals made a substantive response to the consultation, (together with a further 1,902 individuals who submitted a pro-forma response written by Friends of the Earth Scotland). That is a total of 2,599 responses out of a total Scottish population of 5.46 million. Even if they were all against oxo-biodegradable plastic (which they were not) this does not show any significant number of people in Scotland sufficiently opposed tooxo-biodegradableplastic to wish to communicate their views.
SUBSTANTIVE RESPONSES
The analysis continues that … the approach to consultation analysis is primarily qualitative in nature. Its main purpose is not to identify how many people held particular views, but rather to understand the full range of views expressed.
When considering the quality of the responses, the most important point to note is that most of those who have objected to oxo-biodegradable plastics have simply made assertions, unsupported by any evidence, scientific or otherwise. For example:
