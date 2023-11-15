TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN) Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) has renewed its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 682,800 class A units (the “Units”) of the Fund representing approximately 10% of the public float of 6,828,626 Units. The Fund may purchase up to 138,401 Units in any 30 day period which is 2% of the 6,920,091 issued and outstanding Units at November 8, 2023.



As of November 8, 2023, the Fund had purchased 323,600 Units of the 741,000 Units under its current bid, as approved by the TSX, at an average price of $6.63 per Unit.

The Units may be purchased for cancellation from November 21, 2023 to November 20, 2024 through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system and may only be purchased at a price per unit not exceeding the last published net asset value per unit. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

About Brompton Funds

