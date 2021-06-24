Log in
    1223   BMG5472K1898

SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1223)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/24
0.89 HKD   -1.11%
EQS-News : Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies

06/24/2021 | 11:19pm EDT
EQS-News / 24/06/2021 / 23:17 EST/EDT 
Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies 
NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Symphony - the leading financial markets' infrastructure and 
technology platform - has acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud9 Technologies (Cloud9). 
With this acquisition, Symphony will take the lead in front office communications with new services and solutions 
combining trader voice with natural language processing (NLP) and automation. The combined offering will accelerate 
trade flows, improve transactional accuracy, and extend back office and remote worker use-cases. 
"Symphony is building on our solid technology foundation and global network as we seek to tackle true pain points in 
markets' workflows. With this acquisition, Symphony takes the lead in the nascent market communications space and 
brings mission-critical trader voice capabilities to the Symphony platform, by adding C9's features to our secure and 
compliant communication stack, with chat, voice and video meetings, file and screen sharing. Our combined capabilities 
will allow for more integrated and immediate conversational workflows, and front office users will be better served," 
said Symphony's chief executive officer, Brad Levy. 
In the last year, Symphony solidified its position in financial services as critical markets' infrastructure, while 
Cloud9 established itself as a leading cloud voice platform for financial markets. The combined capabilities of the two 
companies will reshape how market participants interact as well as unlock meaningful and innovative workflow and data 
analytics solutions. Symphony's full front-office communication solutions will enable connectivity to both remote and 
in-office financial services professionals while offering a high-quality trader voice communications experience to its 
global user community. 
"Six years ago, Cloud9 set out to change how trader voice services were delivered to the modern trading desk. As 
messaging had already impacted the trading communications workflow, we felt the value of voice communications in fast 
and complex trading scenarios would be renewed by leveraging cloud delivery to create a community of users and provide 
them with the tools to communicate verbally. The Cloud9 team is excited to join forces with Symphony. It is clear to us 
that the collective capabilities of our organizations will further drive value to the financial services community, 
enhancing and accelerating the delivery of secure cloud-based multi-modal communications. We are excited about the 
future together for our company and the industry", said Gerald Starr, CEO of Cloud9 Technologies. 
The acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies is expected to be the first of several acquisitions for Symphony. Levy has 
previously shared that Symphony would buy, partner with, or acquire strategic assets for the company and the industry, 
as reported by Insider, Financial News and Asian Private Banker. Symphony is now positioned to deliver the next wave of 
markets' communication solutions. 
Marlin & Associates and Goodwin were financial and legal advisers, respectively, to Symphony, while Broadhaven and 
Wilmer Hale were financial and legal advisers, respectively, to Cloud9 in this transaction. Financial details of this 
transaction have not been disclosed. 
About Symphony 
Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or 
integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. The Symphony platform is a vibrant 
community of over half a million financial professionals from 500+ market participants with a trusted directory. It is 
powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. The company was founded in 2014 and has raised USD510 million 
from institutional investors. For more information, visit www.symphony.com. 
About Cloud9 Technologies 
Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the 
financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor 
of the future - offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 
connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the 
infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office 
focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit www.c9tec.com. 
Press contact 
Odette Maher 
Head of Global Communications 
Symphony Communication Services 
+44 (0) 7747 420807 / odette.maher@symphony.com 
SOURCE: Symphony Communication Services, LLC 
 
24/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211904&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 23:18 ET (03:18 GMT)

