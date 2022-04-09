Log in
    1223   BMG5472K1898

SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1223)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:08:09 am EDT
1.060 HKD   -0.93%
03/30FTSE 100 Closed Higher on Back of Rising Commodity Prices
DJ
03/30FTSE 100 Flat, Gilt Yields Expected to Rise Further
DJ
03/30FTSE Flat, Sterling Seen as Vulnerable After BOE Rate Rise Bets Adjust Lower
DJ
HK's John Lee: 'New symphony and I am the conductor'

04/09/2022 | 06:14am EDT
STORY: Lee, 64, resigned on Wednesday (April 6) to run to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose five-year term ends on June 30. Lam oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong history with pro-democracy demonstrations and coronavirus.

Fleshing out his policy platform, Lee said loyalty to the central government was a priority for any chief executive and part of his platform included accelerating plans to resolve the city's chronic housing shortage.

"This new chapter will be a new symphony. Being the conductor, each member will be able to leverage his or her strengths to create the synergy effect of one plus one is greater than two. Together, we will play a more splendid new piece for Hong Kong. Hong Kong should have a better future, better life," he said.

Hong Kong media reports said this week that Beijing officials want Lee to be the only candidate, and will not give the green light to others to stand against him.

Lee said he welcomed any other leadership contenders.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2020 -216 M -27,6 M -27,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 473 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 3 153 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers and Directors
Tun Nei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kar Lee Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wang Kei Wah Independent Non-Executive Director
Pui Kay Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Chun Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED8.16%402
KERING-22.01%74 092
INDITEX-29.34%68 247
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.87%49 436
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.56%34 029
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.88%23 139