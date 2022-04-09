Log in
    1223   BMG5472K1898

SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1223)
04/08 04:08:09 am EDT
1.060 HKD   -0.93%
03/30FTSE 100 Closed Higher on Back of Rising Commodity Prices
DJ
03/30FTSE 100 Flat, Gilt Yields Expected to Rise Further
DJ
03/30FTSE Flat, Sterling Seen as Vulnerable After BOE Rate Rise Bets Adjust Lower
DJ
"New symphony" for Hong Kong promised by leadership contender John Lee

04/09/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee, arrives at his office after Central People's Government approves his resignation, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee, who has announced his bid to run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday "this will be a new symphony and I am the conductor".

Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2020 -216 M -27,6 M -27,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 473 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 3 153 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers and Directors
Tun Nei Cheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kar Lee Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wang Kei Wah Independent Non-Executive Director
Pui Kay Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Chun Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED8.16%402
KERING-22.01%73 887
INDITEX-29.34%67 875
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.85%49 642
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.56%33 505
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.93%22 763