"New symphony" for Hong Kong promised by leadership contender John Lee
04/09/2022 | 02:55am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee, who has announced his bid to run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday "this will be a new symphony and I am the conductor".
Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday.
