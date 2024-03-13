Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC - London-based manufacturer of biodegradable plastic products - Notes a 2021 report from the US Environmental Protection Agency saying that pro-oxidant plastic masterbatches, of the kind made by the company, "could significantly reduce the persistence of plastic pollution without creating undesired by-products". The report also says that, unlike the single-use plastics commonly used for packaging, pro-oxidant masterbatches more easily break down and degrade, resulting in a smaller ecological footprint.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Laurier says: "this important study from the world's largest market, confirms that our d2w technology is at the forefront of the sustainable plastics revolution and adds to a growing realisation that this technology, is a key solution that is available now to prevent plastic in the open environment from accumulating there for decades."

Current stock price: 2.85 pence per share, up 21% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 70%

