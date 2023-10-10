Symphony International Holdings Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based investment company. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Real Estate, Education and Logistics. The Healthcare segment includes an investment in ASG Hospital Private Limited and Soothe Healthcare Private Limited. The Hospitality segment includes an investment in Minor International Public Company Limited. The Lifestyle segment includes investments in Chanintr Living Ltd., the Wine Connection Group and Liaigre Group. The Real Estate segment includes investments in Minuet Ltd, SG Land Co. Ltd., a property joint venture in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan, Desaru Peace Holdings Sdn Bhd and a villa in Phuket, Thailand. The Education segment includes an investment in WCIB International Co. Ltd. and Creative Technology Solutions DMCC. The Logistics segment includes an investment in In Do Trans Logistics Corporation. It also includes New Economy, and Cash and temporary investments segments.