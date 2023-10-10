Symphony International Holdings Ltd - Asia-focused investment company focusing on healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, logistics and education sectors - Director Anil Thadani buys 1.3 million shares at average price of USD0.50 each between October 6 and October 9. Worth total USD650,000 - around GBP530,000.
Current stock price: USD0.48
12-month change: up 9.9%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
