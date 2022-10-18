Symphony : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
October 18, 2022
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Symbol - Symphony
Security Code - 517385
Sub.: Conference Call on October 20, 2022
Dear Sir / Madam,
The Company has arranged an Analysts Conference Call through ICICI Securities Limited on October 20, 2022, at 15:45 hours (IST) to discuss Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter / half year ended on September 30, 2022. The senior management will remain present in the said conference call.
Please find attached herewith the conference call details.
Thanking you,
Yours Truly,
For, Symphony Limited
MAYUR CHIMANBHA I BARVADIYA
Digitally signed by
MAYUR CHIMANBHAI BARVADIYA
Date: 2022.10.18 09:45:28 +05'30'
Mayur Barvadiya
Company Secretary and Head - Legal
Encl.: As above.
Regd. Off.: Symphony Limited, "Symphony House", FP-12,TP-50, Off S.G. Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad -380 059, India
+91-79-66211111, F: +91-79-66211139-40 l Email - companysecretary@symphonylimited.com I www.symphonylimited.com CIN - L32201GJ1988PLC010331
is pleased to invite you to the
Q2FY23 Results Conference Call
of
Symphony Limited
Represented by
Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman & Managing Director
Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs)
Mr. Amit Kumar, Executive Director & Group CEO
on
Thursday, October 20, 2022
at 15:45 hrs India Time
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045
Toll Free Numbers:
Hong Kong
800964448
Singapore
8001012045
UK
08081011573
USA
18667462133
Toll Numbers:
Hong Kong
85230186877
Singapore
6531575746
UK
442034785524
USA
13233868721
Presentation link:
Copy this URL in your browser:
Link
Diamond Pass registration link:
Copy this Link in your browser:
Link
Call Co-ordinator:
Mr. Aniruddha Joshi : Phone +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail: aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.com Mr. Pranjal Garg : Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail: pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.com Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com
Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com
Sales 2023
13 407 M
163 M
163 M
Net income 2023
1 885 M
22,9 M
22,9 M
Net cash 2023
4 703 M
57,2 M
57,2 M
P/E ratio 2023
31,9x
Yield 2023
1,42%
Capitalization
60 160 M
732 M
732 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,14x
EV / Sales 2024
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
690
Free-Float
21,2%
