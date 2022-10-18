Advanced search
    517385   INE225D01027

SYMPHONY LIMITED

(517385)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
859.95 INR   +1.27%
08/29Symphony Limited Appoints Achal Bakeri as Managing Director, Effective December 1, 2022
CI
08/29Symphony Limited Confirms Payment of Two Interim Dividends and Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/25SYMPHONY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Symphony : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
October 18, 2022

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Symbol - Symphony

Security Code - 517385

Sub.: Conference Call on October 20, 2022

Dear Sir / Madam,

The Company has arranged an Analysts Conference Call through ICICI Securities Limited on October 20, 2022, at 15:45 hours (IST) to discuss Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter / half year ended on September 30, 2022. The senior management will remain present in the said conference call.

Please find attached herewith the conference call details.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For, Symphony Limited

MAYUR CHIMANBHA I BARVADIYA

Digitally signed by

MAYUR CHIMANBHAI BARVADIYA

Date: 2022.10.18 09:45:28 +05'30'

Mayur Barvadiya

Company Secretary and Head - Legal

Encl.: As above.

Regd. Off.: Symphony Limited, "Symphony House", FP-12,TP-50, Off S.G. Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad -380 059, India

  1. +91-79-66211111,F: +91-79-66211139-40l Email - companysecretary@symphonylimited.comI www.symphonylimited.comCIN - L32201GJ1988PLC010331

is pleased to invite you to the

Q2FY23 Results Conference Call

of

Symphony Limited

Represented by

Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman & Managing Director

Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs)

Mr. Amit Kumar, Executive Director & Group CEO

on

Thursday, October 20, 2022

at 15:45 hrs India Time

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045

Toll Free Numbers:

Hong Kong

800964448

Singapore

8001012045

UK

08081011573

USA

18667462133

Toll Numbers:

Hong Kong

85230186877

Singapore

6531575746

UK

442034785524

USA

13233868721

Presentation link:

Copy this URL in your browser: Link

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this Link in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator:

Mr. Aniruddha Joshi: Phone +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail: aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.comMr. Pranjal Garg: Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail: pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.comMs. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Symphony Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
