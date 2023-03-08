Antitrust investigation against fragrance manufacturer - Symrise with outlook

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Whirlwind at major fragrance manufacturers: competition authorities are investigating suspicions of price fixing. According to a statement Tuesday evening, the EU Commission is concerned that "companies and an association in the fragrance industry worldwide may have violated EU competition law, which prohibits cartels and restrictive business practices." The agency did not name names. The Swiss Competition Commission Weko was more specific in confirming its own antitrust investigation, naming Symrise, Firmenich International, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances as affected companies Wednesday morning.

German DAX-listed Symrise confirmed when asked that it had been contacted by the European Commission in connection with investigations into possible price-fixing in the industry. Symrise's headquarters in Holzminden, Lower Saxony, is affected by the investigation. However, there are no details yet. Symrise is cooperating fully.

Such investigations usually take a long time, said analyst Celine Pannuti of bank JPMorgan in a first reaction. At the same time, possible fines would not have to be as high in the end as the EU Commission's rules suggest.

For example, the EU Commission states that fines in antitrust proceedings usually amount to 15 to 20 percent of the affected sales, with an upper limit of ten percent of the annual sales of the companies concerned.

Symrise shares fell by almost four percent to 91.98 euros on Wednesday morning. In the stock market year 2023, they are now bottom of the German benchmark index Dax, which has risen by a good 11.5 percent since the turn of the year, with a minus of 9.5 percent.

The presentation of Symrise's final financial figures and annual outlook this Wednesday took a back seat in light of the antitrust investigations.

The fragrance and flavorings maker expects profitability in 2023 to be at the lower end of its medium-term target range, according to the statement. The earnings margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda margin) is expected to reach around 20 percent in the current year. Group CEO Heinz-Jürgen Bertram calculates with moderately rising raw material costs. The company already felt the impact of rising raw material, logistics and energy costs in 2022.

In 2022, the operating profit margin fell from 21.3 percent to 20.0 percent, as has been known since January - and this figure already excludes an impairment charge of 126 million euros on the almost 30 percent stake in the pet food specialist Swedencare. Excluding this special charge, last year's operating profit rose by a good 13 percent to 922 million euros. Below the line, Symrise earned 406 million euros, a good 8 percent more than in the previous year. The dividend is expected to rise by 3 cents to 1.05 euros, less than analysts had expected.

Swedencare's 2022 growth suffered from fewer orders from major customers as they first reduced their high inventories. As a result, Swedencare's share price had slumped by more than 80 percent in 2022. However, from the end of 2016 to the end of 2021, it had also soared by 2800 percent. In principle, Bertram remains confident about the supplier of nutritional supplements, for example for dental care and joints.

The manager also continues to see a lot of potential in the pet food market overall. Symrise has also greatly expanded its pet food additives business in recent years, most recently with the acquisitions of Giraffe Foods, Schaffelaarbos and Wing Pet Food. The division thus morphed into a key growth driver and also delivered in 2022: it grew by its own efforts in all regions at double-digit rates.

Overall, the Taste, Nutrition & Health division, which focuses on food additives for humans and animals and includes Pet Food, also achieved significant growth in 2022: the division grew by a good 15 percent under its own steam and by almost a quarter including acquisitions and foreign exchange effects.

In contrast to the second division, Scent & Care, which is concerned with fragrances such as perfumes, Taste, Nutrition & Health maintained high growth rates at the end of the year. Organic growth in the fourth quarter amounted to almost 18 percent, compared to just one percent for the fragrances business. JPMorgan analyst Pannuti saw the latter as a bigger disappointment.

Overall, Symrise grew by more than one-fifth in 2022, and by its own efforts - i.e., excluding acquisitions and exchange rate effects - the increase amounted to 11.4 percent. Until 2025, the company's management calculates average annual organic growth of 5 to 7 percent. The average analyst estimate for 2023 is at the lower end of the range./mis/mne/stk