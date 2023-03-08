Antitrust investigation against fragrance manufacturers

BRUSSELS/BERN (dpa-AFX) - Major fragrance manufacturers are facing allegations of price fixing. On Tuesday evening, EU Commission had said it had launched a competition investigation into the industry, but did not name names. The Swiss Competition Commission Weko confirmed its own antitrust investigation against several fragrance manufacturers, naming Symrise, Firmenich International, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances as affected companies on Wednesday morning. The European Commission did not yet name names.

Symrise confirmed on request that it had been contacted by the European Commission in connection with investigations into possible price fixing in the fragrances and flavors sectors. However, there are no details yet. Symrise is cooperating fully./mis/stw