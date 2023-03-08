Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Symrise AG
  News
  Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:11:56 2023-03-08 am EST
92.05 EUR   -3.71%
02:44aUK, Swiss Regulators Probe Fragrance Market
DJ
02:39aAntitrust investigation against fragrance manufacturers
DP
02:03aUK, Swiss Competition Watchdogs Probe Givaudan, Three Other Fragrance Groups Over Alleged Collusion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antitrust investigation against fragrance manufacturers

03/08/2023 | 02:39am EST
BRUSSELS/BERN (dpa-AFX) - Major fragrance manufacturers are facing allegations of price fixing. On Tuesday evening, EU Commission had said it had launched a competition investigation into the industry, but did not name names. The Swiss Competition Commission Weko confirmed its own antitrust investigation against several fragrance manufacturers, naming Symrise, Firmenich International, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances as affected companies on Wednesday morning. The European Commission did not yet name names.

Symrise confirmed on request that it had been contacted by the European Commission in connection with investigations into possible price fixing in the fragrances and flavors sectors. However, there are no details yet. Symrise is cooperating fully./mis/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GIVAUDAN SA -0.95% 2801 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. -2.97% 89.07 Delayed Quote.-15.04%
SYMRISE AG -0.06% 95.6 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 588 M 4 853 M 4 853 M
Net income 2022 374 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2022 1 678 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 13 362 M 14 134 M 14 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 627
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,60 €
Average target price 113,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-5.95%14 134
ECOLAB INC.8.42%44 894
SIKA AG15.47%41 805
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION14.77%29 171
GIVAUDAN SA-1.13%27 464
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG11.82%17 398