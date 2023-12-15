NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left Symrise at "Market-Perform" with a price target of 103 euros after revising its annual targets. In a study published on Friday, analyst Gunther Zechmann spoke of a typical profit warning for the flavor and fragrance manufacturer. The lowered operating margin target (EBITDA) is likely to cause the corresponding consensus estimate to fall slightly, while the raised forecast for organic sales growth is now at the upper end of the previous target range, as he had already expected. Although the market is likely to welcome the company's proactive communication, it will initially react negatively to the statements./gl/bek

