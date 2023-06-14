Advanced search
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:49:51 2023-06-14 am EDT
92.31 EUR   +1.71%
09:36aDd : Symrise AG: Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, buy
EQ
06/12Cyber attacks becoming more frequent - legal regulations called for
DP
06/12Deutsche Bank downgrades Symrise to 'Hold' - Target lowered to 96 euros
DP
DD: Symrise AG: Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, buy

06/14/2023 | 09:36am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
91.44 EUR 45720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
91.44 EUR 45720.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


14.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83825  14.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657299&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
