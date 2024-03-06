Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2024 / 13:57 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Coßmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
101.1500 EUR 50575.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
101.1500 EUR 50575.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
90033  06.03.2024 CET/CEST

