Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 10:12 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Zijderveld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
112.95 EUR 316260.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
112.95 EUR 316260.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS EUROPE SE
MIC: UBSI


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
92457  17.06.2024 CET/CEST

