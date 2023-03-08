Advanced search
DD: Symrise AG: Michael König, buy

03/08/2023 | 10:25am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2023 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
92.8442545 EUR 102128.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
92.8442545 EUR 102128.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81415  08.03.2023 CET/CEST

Financials
Sales 2022 4 588 M 4 853 M 4 853 M
Net income 2022 374 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2022 1 678 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 13 362 M 14 134 M 14 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 627
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,60 €
Average target price 113,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-5.95%14 134
ECOLAB INC.8.42%44 894
SIKA AG15.47%41 805
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION14.77%29 171
GIVAUDAN SA-1.13%27 464
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG11.82%17 398