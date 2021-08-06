Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 05:55:46 am
126.875 EUR   +1.06%
05:44aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
04:40aDGAP-DD : Symrise AG english
DJ
04:39aSYMRISE AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Symrise AG english

08/06/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
06.08.2021 / 10:38 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  König 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Symrise AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900D82I6R9601CF26 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000SYM9999 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 125.75 EUR     50300.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 125.75 EUR    50300.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-05; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Berlin 
 
 MIC:           XBER 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Symrise AG 
              Mühlenfeldstraße 1 
              37603 Holzminden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.symrise.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69762 06.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

