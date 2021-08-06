DGAP-DD : Symrise AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
06.08.2021 / 10:38
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): König
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Symrise AG
b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
125.75 EUR 50300.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
125.75 EUR 50300.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-05; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin
MIC: XBER
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
