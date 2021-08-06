DGAP-DD : Symrise AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.08.2021 / 10:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): König 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Symrise AG b) LEI 529900D82I6R9601CF26 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000SYM9999 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 125.75 EUR 50300.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 125.75 EUR 50300.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-05; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Berlin MIC: XBER -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

