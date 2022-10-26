Germany's Symrise hikes sales target on strong pet food, cosmetics demand

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH and Kering, expects its sales to rise more than 10% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, compared with a growth of significantly above 7% it had forecast in August.

Symrise has managed to pass on the bulk of higher input costs to customers so far this year, while demand for its products remained robust, particularly in the pet food segment.

Its nine-month revenue rose 11.3% organically to 3.49 billion euros ($3.48 billion), slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast of 3.44 billion in a company-provided poll.

The group said the pet food division continued its high double-digit percentage growth, with all regions contributing to the strong sales performance.

The Frankfurt-listed company confirmed its forecast for a core profit (EBITDA) margin of 21% for the full year, compared with 21.3% in 2021.

The stock edged up 2.8% in Lang & Schwarz premarket trade, and was indicated among the top performers on the German blue-chip index.

($1 = 1.0035 euros)

