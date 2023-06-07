Advanced search
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:25 2023-06-07 am EDT
100.03 EUR   -0.27%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldman lowers target for Symrise to 115 euros - 'Buy'

06/07/2023 | 03:21am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its price target for shares in fragrance and flavorings maker Symrise to 115 euros from 117 euros, but kept its rating at "buy." The industry's recovery in the second half of the year is likely to be weaker than expected and also delayed, analyst Georgina Fraser wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Second-quarter inventory reductions also weighed on the company./ajx/mis

Publication of the original study: 06.06.2023 / 21:26 / BST First disclosure of the original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about SYMRISE AG
03:21aGoldman lowers target for Symrise to 115 euros - 'Buy'
DP
02:28aSYMRISE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/06SYMRISE AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, Gene..
MS
06/06SYMRISE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06/06German Stocks Slide Amid Continued Weakness in Factory, Construction Activity
MT
06/06Correction: Symrise Launches SEK5.95 Billion Mandatory Offer to Buy Swedencar..
MT
06/06SYMRISE AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
06/06Symrise has published a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Swedencare
AQ
06/06Symrise Launches SEK5.95 Billion Mandatory Offer to Buy Swedencare
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
Financials
Sales 2023 4 885 M 5 221 M 5 221 M
Net income 2023 443 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2023 1 892 M 2 022 M 2 022 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 14 019 M 14 984 M 14 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 169
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,30 €
Average target price 112,52 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-1.33%14 984
ECOLAB INC.18.98%49 371
SIKA AG15.25%43 419
GIVAUDAN SA5.79%30 515
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-1.73%24 191
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.06%18 428
