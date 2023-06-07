Goldman lowers target for Symrise to 115 euros - 'Buy'

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its price target for shares in fragrance and flavorings maker Symrise to 115 euros from 117 euros, but kept its rating at "buy." The industry's recovery in the second half of the year is likely to be weaker than expected and also delayed, analyst Georgina Fraser wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Second-quarter inventory reductions also weighed on the company./ajx/mis

